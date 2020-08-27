COURT LIST: 75 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.
Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.
Supreme Court
DONALDSON, Joshua David; Court 4; 10:00 AM - (Mention/Sentence)
District Court
MANSOORI, Behzad; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Trial Part Heard)
MCPHERSON V QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)
GREAVES, Beau Daniel Cleland; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention)
MCMAHON, Liam Thomas; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention)
POVEY, Navajo Nikora; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention)
COYLE, Joshua Luke; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas;Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)
COSTELLOE, Israel Hans; Court 4; 11:00 AM - (Trial)
Magistrates Court
Adams, Andrew Charles 2 9:00AM
Anderson, Travis Roy 2 9:00AM
Anglesey, Rhys Malcolm 2 9:00AM
Armstrong, William Noel 2 9:00AM
Arndt, Ella Judith 1 9:00AM
Ashman, Michael Sean, Mr 2 9:00AM
Barnham, Raymond 2 12:00PM
Beattie, Zara’D 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Nathan John 2 9:00AM
Booth, Sidney Roy 1 8:30AM
Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 2 9:00AM
Broome, Steven Warren 2 9:00AM
Broome, Steven Warren 1 9:00AM
Burst, Brett Michael 2 9:00AM
Burton, Rodney Owen 2 9:00AM
Byrne, Larinda Alita-Shylee 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Geoffrey John 2 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 2 9:00AM
Date, Thomas Noel 2 2:00PM
Davis, Micheal Anthony 2 2:00PM
Dolar, Arwa Valmai 2 9:00AM
Donnelly, Simon James 1 9:00AM
Eden, Liam Gregory 1 8:30AM
Eden, Liam Gregory 2 9:00AM
Finnegan, Caillan James 1 8:30AM
Finnegan, Caillan James 2 2:00PM
Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 2 9:00AM
Forbes, Jordan Craig Owen 2 2:00PM
Foreman, Kevin Timothy 2 9:00AM
Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 2 9:00AM
Gela, Ziglocious Maison 2 9:00AM
Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 2 9:00AM
Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison 2 9:00AM
Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 8:30AM
Hansen, Scott William Peter 2 9:00AM
Hargrave, Jaiden Douglas 2 9:00AM
Hill, Paul Andrew 2 9:00AM
Hudson, Jacob Andrew, Mr 2 9:00AM
Inall, Tahlia Rose 1 8:30AM
Kirkman, Peter Jhun 2 9:00AM
Marsh, Renae Maree 2 9:00AM
Matheson, Micheal John 2 9:00AM
Miller, Winifred Glenda, Miss 2 9:00AM
Moss, Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Moule, Steven Joseph 1 9:00AM
Muir, Cody James Kenneth 2 9:00AM
Munchow, Aaron Stanley 2 2:00PM
Munchow, Aaron Stanley 4 2:00PM
Oakley, Charlie Owen 1 8:30AM
O’Halloran, Patrick Mark 1 9:00AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 2 9:00AM
Perry, Drew Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 2 9:00AM
Ryan, Zyesha Ashton Jay 2 9:00AM
Savage, Chloe 2 9:00AM
Savage, Nyulang 2 9:00AM
Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 2 9:00AM
Taylor, Amanda Jean, Miss 2 9:00AM
Tobane, Waikaigia Djngarra 2 9:00AM
Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 2 9:00AM
Turner, Nathan Aaron 2 9:00AM
Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM
Westphal, Ed 2 2:00PM
Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr 2 2:00PM
Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM