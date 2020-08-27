Menu
COURT LIST: 75 people are expected to appear in front of Rockhampton judges and magistrates today.
News

COURT LIST: 75 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
27th Aug 2020 9:39 AM
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Supreme Court

DONALDSON, Joshua David; Court 4; 10:00 AM - (Mention/Sentence)

District Court

MANSOORI, Behzad; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Trial Part Heard)

MCPHERSON V QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE; Court 5; 9:00 AM - (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

GREAVES, Beau Daniel Cleland; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

MCMAHON, Liam Thomas; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

POVEY, Navajo Nikora; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention)

COYLE, Joshua Luke; Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas;Court 3; 9:00 AM - (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

COSTELLOE, Israel Hans; Court 4; 11:00 AM - (Trial)

Magistrates Court

Adams, Andrew Charles 2 9:00AM

Anderson, Travis Roy 2 9:00AM

Anglesey, Rhys Malcolm 2 9:00AM

Armstrong, William Noel 2 9:00AM

Arndt, Ella Judith 1 9:00AM

Ashman, Michael Sean, Mr 2 9:00AM

Barnham, Raymond 2 12:00PM

Beattie, Zara’D 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Nathan John 2 9:00AM

Booth, Sidney Roy 1 8:30AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 2 9:00AM

Broome, Steven Warren 2 9:00AM

Broome, Steven Warren 1 9:00AM

Burst, Brett Michael 2 9:00AM

Burton, Rodney Owen 2 9:00AM

Byrne, Larinda Alita-Shylee 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Geoffrey John 2 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 2 9:00AM

Date, Thomas Noel 2 2:00PM

Davis, Micheal Anthony 2 2:00PM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai 2 9:00AM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 9:00AM

Eden, Liam Gregory 1 8:30AM

Eden, Liam Gregory 2 9:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 1 8:30AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 2 2:00PM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 2 9:00AM

Forbes, Jordan Craig Owen 2 2:00PM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy 2 9:00AM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 2 9:00AM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison 2 9:00AM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 2 9:00AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison 2 9:00AM

Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas 1 8:30AM

Hansen, Scott William Peter 2 9:00AM

Hargrave, Jaiden Douglas 2 9:00AM

Hill, Paul Andrew 2 9:00AM

Hudson, Jacob Andrew, Mr 2 9:00AM

Inall, Tahlia Rose 1 8:30AM

Kirkman, Peter Jhun 2 9:00AM

Marsh, Renae Maree 2 9:00AM

Matheson, Micheal John 2 9:00AM

Miller, Winifred Glenda, Miss 2 9:00AM

Moss, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Moule, Steven Joseph 1 9:00AM

Muir, Cody James Kenneth 2 9:00AM

Munchow, Aaron Stanley 2 2:00PM

Munchow, Aaron Stanley 4 2:00PM

Oakley, Charlie Owen 1 8:30AM

O’Halloran, Patrick Mark 1 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 2 9:00AM

Perry, Drew Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 2 9:00AM

Ryan, Zyesha Ashton Jay 2 9:00AM

Savage, Chloe 2 9:00AM

Savage, Nyulang 2 9:00AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 2 9:00AM

Taylor, Amanda Jean, Miss 2 9:00AM

Tobane, Waikaigia Djngarra 2 9:00AM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 2 9:00AM

Turner, Nathan Aaron 2 9:00AM

Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM

Westphal, Ed 2 2:00PM

Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr 2 2:00PM

Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr 1 2:00PM

