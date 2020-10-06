COURT LIST: 84 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

A large number of people will attend Rockhampton’s courts today.

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.

Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Supreme Court

MACKAY CALLOVER Court 5 9:00 AM - (Callover)

RICHARDS, Dylan Jayden 9:00 AM - (Mention)

GRANZIEN, Brent William 9:00 AM - (Mention)

GAMBLE, Gracie Rau Oriwa Pearl 9:00 AM - (Mention)

OTENE, James Bernard 9:00 AM - (Mention)

ALGIE, Luke James 9:00 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROOMHAM, Tallara Chloe 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

District Court

BAKER, Kevin Leslie Court 4 9:30 AM - (Mention)

COYLE, Joshua Luke Court 4 9:30 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WINNING, Douglas John Court 4 10:00 AM - (Trial)

AHLERS, Cameron James Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

PRIESTLEY, Anthony Brian Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

McMAHON, Liam Thomas Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

NEWTON, Michelle Lee Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

GRAY, John Joseph Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

FEATHERSTONE, John Edward Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

CAMPBELL, Adam James Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

POVEY, Navajo Nikora Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

CONWAY, Isaiah Joseph Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

WESTPHAL, Ed Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)

PHILLIPS, Ashley-Jane Kimberley Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON, Talia Christine Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

BEAN, Kailyn Jade Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

HILL, Michael Dare Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

JACOBI, Reece Angus Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)

ASSE, Gibson George Court 5 Not Before 10:30 AM - (Trial)

Magistrates Court

Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 9:00AM

Atkin, Angela Lee 1 9:00AM

Baynes, Joel Damien, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bevan, Melissa Rae 1 9:00AM

Charles, Elijah Angelo Kurt 1 9:00AM

Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM

Crawford, Samuel Beau 2 1:00PM

Dale, Warren James 1 9:00AM

De Landelles Barnicoat, Cody Lee, Mr 2 1:00PM

Devecchi, Kieren Henry John 2 1:00PM

Dixon, Aaron Charles Floyd, Mr 2 1:00PM

Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM

Dooley, Richard James 1 9:00AM

Dorman, Dennis Jeff 2 1:00PM

Doyle, John Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM

Geritz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Louwanna Thyra, Ms 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Terence Earl 1 8:30AM

Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hayes, Clinton Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Henry, Jemima Angela, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hill, Trenton Gordon 1 9:00AM

Hopgood, Lacey Jade 1 9:00AM

Jaspers, Peter Anthony 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM

Langley, Amy Megan 2 1:00PM

Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 2 1:00PM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Mackle, Elizabeth Alexandra 2 1:00PM

Maher, Adam Stuart Cain 1 9:00AM

Marangelli, Billy Joel 1 9:00AM

Martin, Christine Shannara 1 8:30AM

Martin, Paul Bernard 1 9:00AM

Mccoy, Terrence Lee 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Clinton Russell 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Greggory Noel 2 1:00PM

Newton, Michelle Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Melissa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Passmore, Christopher Mal 1 9:00AM

Priestly, Thomas Gerard 1 8:30AM

Raynor, Jason David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM

Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rich, Sheree Margaret, Miss 2 1:00PM

Roope, James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 2 11:00AM

Schnitzerling, Wayne Ian 1 9:00AM

Sleeman, Jordon Godfree James 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Jason Roy George 1 9:00AM

Tansley, William Leslie Joseph 2 1:00PM

Thinee, Grason Russell 1 9:00AM

Toop, Alan Gordon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Weir, Zachary John 1 9:00AM