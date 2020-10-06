COURT LIST: 84 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton various courts to face a number of charges of varying severity.
Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.
Supreme Court
MACKAY CALLOVER Court 5 9:00 AM - (Callover)
RICHARDS, Dylan Jayden 9:00 AM - (Mention)
GRANZIEN, Brent William 9:00 AM - (Mention)
GAMBLE, Gracie Rau Oriwa Pearl 9:00 AM - (Mention)
OTENE, James Bernard 9:00 AM - (Mention)
ALGIE, Luke James 9:00 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BROOMHAM, Tallara Chloe 9:00 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
District Court
BAKER, Kevin Leslie Court 4 9:30 AM - (Mention)
COYLE, Joshua Luke Court 4 9:30 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
WINNING, Douglas John Court 4 10:00 AM - (Trial)
AHLERS, Cameron James Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
PRIESTLEY, Anthony Brian Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
McMAHON, Liam Thomas Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
NEWTON, Michelle Lee Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
GRAY, John Joseph Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
FEATHERSTONE, John Edward Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
CAMPBELL, Adam James Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
POVEY, Navajo Nikora Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
CONWAY, Isaiah Joseph Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
WESTPHAL, Ed Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention)
PHILLIPS, Ashley-Jane Kimberley Court 3 9:30 AM - (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
ANDERSON, Talia Christine Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
BEAN, Kailyn Jade Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
HILL, Michael Dare Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
JACOBI, Reece Angus Court 3 9:30 AM - (Indictment Presentation)
ASSE, Gibson George Court 5 Not Before 10:30 AM - (Trial)
Magistrates Court
Anderson, Ethan Shannon 1 9:00AM
Atkin, Angela Lee 1 9:00AM
Baynes, Joel Damien, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bevan, Melissa Rae 1 9:00AM
Charles, Elijah Angelo Kurt 1 9:00AM
Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM
Crawford, Samuel Beau 2 1:00PM
Dale, Warren James 1 9:00AM
De Landelles Barnicoat, Cody Lee, Mr 2 1:00PM
Devecchi, Kieren Henry John 2 1:00PM
Dixon, Aaron Charles Floyd, Mr 2 1:00PM
Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM
Dooley, Richard James 1 9:00AM
Dorman, Dennis Jeff 2 1:00PM
Doyle, John Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM
Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM
Geritz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM
Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Louwanna Thyra, Ms 1 9:00AM
Gulf, Terence Earl 1 8:30AM
Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hayes, Clinton Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Henry, Jemima Angela, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hill, Trenton Gordon 1 9:00AM
Hopgood, Lacey Jade 1 9:00AM
Jaspers, Peter Anthony 1 9:00AM
Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM
Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM
Langley, Amy Megan 2 1:00PM
Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 2 1:00PM
Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM
Mackle, Elizabeth Alexandra 2 1:00PM
Maher, Adam Stuart Cain 1 9:00AM
Marangelli, Billy Joel 1 9:00AM
Martin, Christine Shannara 1 8:30AM
Martin, Paul Bernard 1 9:00AM
Mccoy, Terrence Lee 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Clinton Russell 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Greggory Noel 2 1:00PM
Newton, Michelle Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Melissa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Passmore, Christopher Mal 1 9:00AM
Priestly, Thomas Gerard 1 8:30AM
Raynor, Jason David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip 1 9:00AM
Ricardo, Scott Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rich, Sheree Margaret, Miss 2 1:00PM
Roope, James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 2 11:00AM
Schnitzerling, Wayne Ian 1 9:00AM
Sleeman, Jordon Godfree James 1 9:00AM
Stuart, Jason Roy George 1 9:00AM
Tansley, William Leslie Joseph 2 1:00PM
Thinee, Grason Russell 1 9:00AM
Toop, Alan Gordon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Trevor, Kristie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Weir, Zachary John 1 9:00AM