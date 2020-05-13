Menu
COURT LIST: Appearances in Rocky Magistrates today

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
13th May 2020 7:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Magistrates Court list in order of name, room and time.

Alberts, William James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bryce, Daniel Wade, Mr 1 2:00PM

Clayton, Steven 1 8:30AM

Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr 1 2:00PM

Conlon, Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis 1 9:00AM

Cranston, Emma Jean 1 2:00PM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Damien John 1 2:00PM

Emonds, Benjamin James 3 10:00AM

Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr 1 9:00AM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy 1 9:00AM

Gilbert, Sebastian 1 2:00PM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM

Green, Phillip James 1 2:00PM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean 1 2:00PM

Jacobi, Reece Angus 1 2:00PM

Jealous, Travis Ian 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Law, Joseph Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Machno, Eli 1 9:00AM

Many, Neil Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM

Masso, Shyhne Elaine 1 2:00PM

Mathieson, Owen Brent 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Howard Noel 1 8:30AM

Murray, John Frederick 1 2:00PM

Newcombe, Brett John 1 2:00PM

O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 2:00PM

Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM

Ray, Darnsey James, Mr 3 11:00AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 2:00PM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 2:00PM

Serio, Justin Brodie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Jordan John 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Krystal Donna, Miss 1 2:00PM

Tarlington, Sydney Wayne 1 9:00AM

Trathen, Tyson-Lee 1 2:00PM

West, Shaun Michael 1 9:00AM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms 1 2:00PM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 1 2:00PM

court list rockhampton court list rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

