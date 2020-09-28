Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Judge holding gavel in courtroom
Judge holding gavel in courtroom
Crime

COURT LIST: Court is back in session for Monday September 28

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
28th Sep 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TODAY’S court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday September 28.

In order of name, room and time.

Austen, Ashley John 1 9:00AM

Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM

Banham, Kenneth Brian 1 9:00AM

Bart, Tiana Louise 1 9:00AM

Cake, Ronald Herbert 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Lai Larni Michelle Christi, Miss 1 8:30AM

Carbine, Margaret Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 10:30AM

Conner, Clayton Ryan Lanark 1 9:00AM

Cotter, William 1 9:00AM

Day, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM

Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dooley, Herbert Arden 1 9:00AM

Emslie, Hudson Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 3 10:30AM

Geritz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM

Glass, David 1 9:00AM

Glass, David Stewart 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Quentin Tai 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM

Gregory, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM

Heath, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Damian Peter 1 9:00AM

Houldsworth, Jason 1 9:00AM

Hudson, Brittany Anne 1 9:00AM

Hussein, Hamid 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Lisa, Miss 1 8:30AM

Jasperson, Christy Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Sherry Leanne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lambert, Serama May 1 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Lowien, Jordan Jack 3 10:00AM

Lowther, Paul Rodney 1 9:00AM

Mackey, Bjorn 1 9:00AM

Mackie, Tayne Ashley 1 9:00AM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 9:00AM

Mason, Allan Boyd 1 9:00AM

Munns, William Joseph Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Musa, Sebastian Rolando 1 9:00AM

Nicol, Katherine Vanessa 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Charlie Owen 3 10:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 3 10:30AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Allan Charles 1 9:00AM

Pattenden, James Robert 1 9:00AM

Perry, Angella Ruth 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Andrew Joel Royce, Mr 1 9:00AM

Press, Aaron Kelly 1 8:30AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 3 10:30AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Isaac Colin 1 8:30AM

Slee, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Annette Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Smith, Roxanne Geraldine 1 9:00AM

Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Martin James Francis 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Terri-Anne Stacey 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Matthew Kerry 1 9:00AM

Trickey, Casey Lee 1 9:00AM

Turner, Felix, Mr 1 9:00AM

Twaddle, Sarah Enid Rose 1 9:00AM

Watts, Beau James 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, James Stephen 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 9:00AM

Woodhead, Jennifer Joy 1 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM

RELATED:

Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

150 extra police to hit the beat in Central Queensland

Lead foot driving CQ businessman toward time in prison

‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

Grocery thief punches supermarket manager in face

Druggie’s plea: ‘I want to be drug tested’

court list rockhampton court list tmbcourt tmbcourtlist
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poll: Vote online to decide Rocky’s biggest election issue

        Premium Content Poll: Vote online to decide Rocky’s biggest election issue

        News After assembling a list of important Rockhampton issues for the State Election, we now call on you to vote in our online poll to determine the most important.

        Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

        Premium Content Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

        News One drove from the pub because his mum had been calling and telling him to get...

        Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

        Premium Content Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

        News Jake William Dollar was initially stopped for a RBT and licence check.

        CQ property prices climbing according to latest REIQ report

        Premium Content CQ property prices climbing according to latest REIQ report

        News In defiance of expectations, CQ’s properties have sold for higher prices during the...