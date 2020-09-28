COURT LIST: Court is back in session for Monday September 28
TODAY’S court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday September 28.
In order of name, room and time.
Austen, Ashley John 1 9:00AM
Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM
Banham, Kenneth Brian 1 9:00AM
Bart, Tiana Louise 1 9:00AM
Cake, Ronald Herbert 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Lai Larni Michelle Christi, Miss 1 8:30AM
Carbine, Margaret Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 10:30AM
Conner, Clayton Ryan Lanark 1 9:00AM
Cotter, William 1 9:00AM
Day, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM
Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dooley, Herbert Arden 1 9:00AM
Emslie, Hudson Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM
Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 3 10:30AM
Geritz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM
Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus 1 9:00AM
Glass, David 1 9:00AM
Glass, David Stewart 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Quentin Tai 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jason Neil 1 9:00AM
Gregory, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM
Heath, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Damian Peter 1 9:00AM
Houldsworth, Jason 1 9:00AM
Hudson, Brittany Anne 1 9:00AM
Hussein, Hamid 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Lisa, Miss 1 8:30AM
Jasperson, Christy Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Sherry Leanne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lambert, Serama May 1 9:00AM
Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM
Lowien, Jordan Jack 3 10:00AM
Lowther, Paul Rodney 1 9:00AM
Mackey, Bjorn 1 9:00AM
Mackie, Tayne Ashley 1 9:00AM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 9:00AM
Mason, Allan Boyd 1 9:00AM
Munns, William Joseph Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Musa, Sebastian Rolando 1 9:00AM
Nicol, Katherine Vanessa 1 9:00AM
Oakley, Charlie Owen 3 10:00AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 3 10:30AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Allan Charles 1 9:00AM
Pattenden, James Robert 1 9:00AM
Perry, Angella Ruth 1 9:00AM
Plumb, Andrew Joel Royce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Press, Aaron Kelly 1 8:30AM
Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 3 10:30AM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM
Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Shepherd, Isaac Colin 1 8:30AM
Slee, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Smith, Annette Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Smith, Roxanne Geraldine 1 9:00AM
Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Martin James Francis 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Terri-Anne Stacey 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Matthew Kerry 1 9:00AM
Trickey, Casey Lee 1 9:00AM
Turner, Felix, Mr 1 9:00AM
Twaddle, Sarah Enid Rose 1 9:00AM
Watts, Beau James 1 9:00AM
Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
White, James Stephen 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Ashlee Maree 1 9:00AM
Woodhead, Jennifer Joy 1 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
