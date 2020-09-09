Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Judge Holding Documents
Judge Holding Documents
Crime

COURT LIST: Full house in Rockhampton Magistrates Court

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
9th Sep 2020 6:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HERE is the court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court, today Wednesday September 9.

Order key: Name, room and time.

Anderson, Norman John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Augusteyn, Robert James 1 2:00PM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 2:00PM

Barry, Courtney Taylor Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bashford, Reagen Dallas Stanleigh 1 2:00PM

Beattie, Jason Robert 1 2:00PM

Bell, Jessey Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bloomfield, Raymond Staford 2 9:00AM

Brown, Leslie Noel 1 9:00AM

Brownless, Katy Margaret 1 2:00PM

Butler, Liam Daniel 1 9:00AM

Capsanis, Cassandra, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Casey, Mark William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charles, Luke 1 2:00PM

Cherrie, Rebecca Danelle 1 9:00AM

Collett, Ronald 1 2:00PM

Collett, Ronald Y, Mr 1 2:00PM

Coolwell, Beau Daniel 1 8:30AM

Coolwell, Beau Daniel 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Peter Dennis 1 9:00AM

Coyle, Paige Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM

Cuthbert, Leanne June 1 9:00AM

Dau, Salome Emily Nadia 1 9:00AM

Eade, Mark James 1 8:30AM

Eastwood, Shakira Ann 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 1 2:00PM

Finlay, Astin George 1 9:00AM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy 1 2:00PM

Freney, Shaun Jeffrey, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 2:00PM

Graham, Jaden Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Grainger, Bradley Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM

Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM

Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM

Haxell, Russ Puvadune 1 9:00AM

Henry, Lorna Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jeffrey Michael 1 9:00AM

Hill, Trenton Gordon 1 2:00PM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 2:00PM

Hudson, Damon Noel James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hutchinson, Jamie Liam 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Brendan Lee 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Keith William 1 2:00PM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Kennedy, George Joseph 1 2:00PM

Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 1 2:00PM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Maynard, Josephine 1 2:00PM

Mccristal, Raine Johnathan 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Errol James 1 9:00AM

Middleton, Shane Thomas 1 2:00PM

Mitchell, Isaac William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moloney, Caleb Peter 1 9:00AM

Moloney, Caleb Peter 1 8:30AM

Morgan, Amy Ruth 8:15AM

O’Neill, Albert Thomas 2 9:00AM

O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 9:00AM

Painter, Lyorde Francis, Mr 1 2:00PM

Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms 1 9:00AM

Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Reynolds, Daniel Roberts, Mr 1 2:00PM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 2:00PM

Ricks, Marcus Scott 1 2:00PM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 9:00AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 8:30AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM

Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 9:00AM

Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 2:00PM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade 1 2:00PM

Saltner, Raymond Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Saltner-Garrett, Tyreik Lloyd 1 8:30AM

Shervey, Adrian John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 2:00PM

Songoro, James Dane 1 9:00AM

Stephenson, Ben James 1 9:00AM

Stolk, Michael Andrew 1 2:00PM

Sue, Brian James 1 2:00PM

Tadros, John Alexander 1 8:30AM

Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Voisey, Aaron Joshua 1 9:00AM

Weeks, Christopher William 1 2:00PM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM

White, James Kelvin 1 2:00PM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM

White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wosomo, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

See yesterday’s list.

RELATED:

Man faces robbery charges after stealing a bottle of milk

Police called to shut down noisy house party multiple times

Unlicensed driver’s near head-on with police

rockhampton court rockhampton court house rockhampton court list tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Hidden fallout of COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content LETTERS: Hidden fallout of COVID-19 restrictions

        News The drawn-out pandemic rules and regulations only add to the fear and instability of victims.

        New shop to open in City Centre Plaza next month

        Premium Content New shop to open in City Centre Plaza next month

        Business The business has come from the request of shoppers

        Schoolies: a “rite of passage” or just plain wrong?

        Premium Content Schoolies: a “rite of passage” or just plain wrong?

        News Is the Premier wildly out of step with CQ parents in asserting that Schoolies has...

        Bard Awards a triumphant return to the Pilbeam

        Premium Content Bard Awards a triumphant return to the Pilbeam

        News Emmaus students take out most the top trophies over two days of performances...