COURT LIST: Full house in Rockhampton Magistrates Court
HERE is the court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court, today Wednesday September 9.
Order key: Name, room and time.
Anderson, Norman John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Augusteyn, Robert James 1 2:00PM
Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 2:00PM
Barry, Courtney Taylor Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bashford, Reagen Dallas Stanleigh 1 2:00PM
Beattie, Jason Robert 1 2:00PM
Bell, Jessey Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bloomfield, Raymond Staford 2 9:00AM
Brown, Leslie Noel 1 9:00AM
Brownless, Katy Margaret 1 2:00PM
Butler, Liam Daniel 1 9:00AM
Capsanis, Cassandra, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM
Casey, Mark William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Charles, Luke 1 2:00PM
Cherrie, Rebecca Danelle 1 9:00AM
Collett, Ronald 1 2:00PM
Collett, Ronald Y, Mr 1 2:00PM
Coolwell, Beau Daniel 1 8:30AM
Coolwell, Beau Daniel 1 9:00AM
Courtney, Peter Dennis 1 9:00AM
Coyle, Paige Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cuthbert, Leanne June 1 9:00AM
Dau, Salome Emily Nadia 1 9:00AM
Eade, Mark James 1 8:30AM
Eastwood, Shakira Ann 1 9:00AM
Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 1 2:00PM
Finlay, Astin George 1 9:00AM
Foreman, Kevin Timothy 1 2:00PM
Freney, Shaun Jeffrey, Mr 1 2:00PM
Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 2:00PM
Graham, Jaden Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Grainger, Bradley Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM
Grant, Garth Phillip, Mr 1 2:00PM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM
Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM
Haxell, Russ Puvadune 1 9:00AM
Henry, Lorna Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jeffrey Michael 1 9:00AM
Hill, Trenton Gordon 1 2:00PM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 2:00PM
Hudson, Damon Noel James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Hutchinson, Jamie Liam 1 2:00PM
Johnson, Brendan Lee 1 2:00PM
Johnson, Keith William 1 2:00PM
Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM
Kennedy, George Joseph 1 2:00PM
Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM
Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 1 2:00PM
Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM
Maynard, Josephine 1 2:00PM
Mccristal, Raine Johnathan 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Errol James 1 9:00AM
Middleton, Shane Thomas 1 2:00PM
Mitchell, Isaac William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moloney, Caleb Peter 1 9:00AM
Moloney, Caleb Peter 1 8:30AM
Morgan, Amy Ruth 8:15AM
O’Neill, Albert Thomas 2 9:00AM
O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 9:00AM
Painter, Lyorde Francis, Mr 1 2:00PM
Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms 1 9:00AM
Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM
Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Reinke, Samantha Karen, Mrs 1 2:00PM
Reynolds, Daniel Roberts, Mr 1 2:00PM
Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 2:00PM
Ricks, Marcus Scott 1 2:00PM
Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 9:00AM
Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 8:30AM
Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM
Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 9:00AM
Riley, Stafford Jason James 1 2:00PM
Rowley, Kaleb Wade 1 2:00PM
Saltner, Raymond Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM
Saltner-Garrett, Tyreik Lloyd 1 8:30AM
Shervey, Adrian John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 2:00PM
Songoro, James Dane 1 9:00AM
Stephenson, Ben James 1 9:00AM
Stolk, Michael Andrew 1 2:00PM
Sue, Brian James 1 2:00PM
Tadros, John Alexander 1 8:30AM
Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Voisey, Aaron Joshua 1 9:00AM
Weeks, Christopher William 1 2:00PM
Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
White, James Kelvin 1 2:00PM
White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM
White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 2:00PM
Wosomo, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
