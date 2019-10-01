Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COURT LIST: Full list of Magistrates appearances

Maddelin McCosker
1st Oct 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of the 30 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday October 1.

Barry, Ronald Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beckett, Jack Vernon 1 9:00AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Cedric, Fredrick Silas 1 9:00AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM

Grey, Tracy 1 9:00AM

James, Gary Alan 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Robert Bruce 1 9:00AM

Johns, Aaron Shane, Mr 2 1:00PM

Jurevicius, Yonai Vytasutas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kampf, Mikael Jai, Mr 1 9:00AM

Liolevave, Amanda Gaye 1 9:00AM

Lloyd, Gavin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Manning, Ally Irene 1 9:00AM

Markham, Rickie Karl, Mr 2 1:00PM

Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Jake Adrian 1 9:00AM

Miller, Tamara Anne 1 9:00AM

Murray, John Frederick 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Rebecca Lacey 1 9:00AM

Plummer, Shane William Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Daniel Frederick Thomas 1 9:00AM

Shultz, Amie Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Garry Edwin 2 1:00PM

White, Lindsay Floyd 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joseph 1 9:00AM

Williams, Rose Patricia 1 9:00AM

Worley, Geoffery Thomas 1 9:00AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    premium_icon GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    News The mystery of the new buyer of the GKI Resort development has been solved.

    Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    premium_icon Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    News Determined to put the blame back on the LNP over Rookwood, Labor will host their...

    Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    premium_icon Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    News WATCHING her 12-year-old daughter aggressively headbutt the dash of the car is a...

    Tenders received for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment

    premium_icon Tenders received for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment

    News A conference centre, world-class performing arts precinct and community arts space...

    • 1st Oct 2019 7:00 AM