COURT LIST: Full list of Magistrates appearances
EACH day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of the 30 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday October 1.
Barry, Ronald Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beckett, Jack Vernon 1 9:00AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Cedric, Fredrick Silas 1 9:00AM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM
Grey, Tracy 1 9:00AM
James, Gary Alan 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Robert Bruce 1 9:00AM
Johns, Aaron Shane, Mr 2 1:00PM
Jurevicius, Yonai Vytasutas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kampf, Mikael Jai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Liolevave, Amanda Gaye 1 9:00AM
Lloyd, Gavin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Manning, Ally Irene 1 9:00AM
Markham, Rickie Karl, Mr 2 1:00PM
Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Jake Adrian 1 9:00AM
Miller, Tamara Anne 1 9:00AM
Murray, John Frederick 1 9:00AM
Pedersen, Rebecca Lacey 1 9:00AM
Plummer, Shane William Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Daniel Frederick Thomas 1 9:00AM
Shultz, Amie Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Garry Edwin 2 1:00PM
White, Lindsay Floyd 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joseph 1 9:00AM
Williams, Rose Patricia 1 9:00AM
Worley, Geoffery Thomas 1 9:00AM