COURT LIST: Names appearing in court today
THE list of those appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today from 9am, in order of name, room and time.
Ah Sam, Ronald Frederick 3 9:00AM
Carlo, Hughie Phillip 3 9:00AM
Havig, Curtis Kent 3 9:00AM
Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor 3 9:00AM
Horo, Te Ariki 3 2:00PM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 3 2:00PM
Law, Joseph Noel, Mr 3 2:00PM
Renton-Power, William Martin 1 8:30AM
Ricks, Marcus Scott 3 9:00AM
Smith, Jordan John 1 9:00AM
Smith, Jordan John 3 9:00AM
Spells, Noah Christian 3 2:00PM
Tilberoo, Graham James 3 9:00AM