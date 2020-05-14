Menu
Crime

COURT LIST: Names appearing in court today

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th May 2020 6:37 AM
THE list of those appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today from 9am, in order of name, room and time.

Ah Sam, Ronald Frederick 3 9:00AM

Carlo, Hughie Phillip 3 9:00AM

Havig, Curtis Kent 3 9:00AM

Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor 3 9:00AM

Horo, Te Ariki 3 2:00PM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 3 2:00PM

Law, Joseph Noel, Mr 3 2:00PM

Renton-Power, William Martin 1 8:30AM

Ricks, Marcus Scott 3 9:00AM

Smith, Jordan John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Jordan John 3 9:00AM

Spells, Noah Christian 3 2:00PM

Tilberoo, Graham James 3 9:00AM

