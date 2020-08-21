COURT LIST: Names appearing in Magistrates Court today

EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton Magisrates Court for a number of charges. Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.

Andjal, Kylah Jayne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Andrews, Jordon Kristopher 1 9:00AM

Anglesey, Rhys Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 8:30AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM

Baker, Paul William 1 2:00PM

Barclay, Peter William John 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Clint 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Betts, Macailia Anne 1 9:00AM

Betts, Macailia Anne 1 8:30AM

Brigg, Vernon Keith 1 9:00AM

Brown, Justin 1 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 8:30AM

Carter, Mikayla Lynn 1 9:00AM

Catlin, Darryl Stewart 3 10:00AM

Cobcroft, Heath Brendon 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 9:00AM

Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 8:30AM

Craig, Daryl Robert 1 9:00AM

Darken, Christopher Lyle 1 8:30AM

Donney, Robert Bruce 3 10:30AM

Donney, Robert Bruce 1 8:30AM

Eden, Liam Gregory 1 9:00AM

Fielder, Vanessa Eileen 1 9:00AM

Flohr, Kimberly Jade 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Leon Edward 1 9:00AM

Gardner, Kate Helen 1 9:00AM

Gleeson, Reece James 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Anthony James 1 8:30AM

Grainger, Bradley Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gray, Dwayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Green, Deborah Carolyn, Miss 1 8:30AM

Hafner, Michael Joseph 1 9:00AM

Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 1 9:00AM

Hartigan, Leanne Jade 1 9:00AM

Hill, Christopher Edward Owen 1 9:00AM

Hopgood, Lacey Jade 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Graham Peter 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Anthony John 2 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 9:00AM

Jenkin, Ty Shaan Paul 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Reece Glen 1 9:00AM

Kupfer, Paganne Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 3 10:00AM

Lennon, Tasha Ann 1 9:00AM

Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lund, Paul 2 9:00AM

Martin, Paul Bernard 1 9:00AM

Mathieson, Corey 2 9:00AM

Mathieson, Michelle 2 9:00AM

Mcgarvey, Peter Rameka Arron 1 8:30AM

Mcloughlin, Katie Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcmeekin, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 3 10:00AM

Mills, Benjamin Paguira, Mr 1 9:00AM

Montanari, Paul Thomas 1 9:00AM

Moule, Steven Joseph 2 9:00AM

Muir, Leigh Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Joel Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Noble, Peter Edward 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Blake Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 9:00AM

Philps, Andrew 2 9:00AM

Press, Aaron Kelly 1 9:00AM

Richards, Kayne Anthony 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 2 9:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roach, Jayden 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 3 10:30AM

Rooney, Elisha Kaye 1 9:00AM

Roseman, Kayal Sydney 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Nigel George 1 9:00AM

Saltner, Kevin Joseph 1 8:30AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Courtney Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Jared Andrew Kyto 1 8:30AM

Tittum, Tarma Helen 3 2:00PM

Tranby, Selwyn Dale 1 9:00AM

Vale, Ricky John David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Wagg, Caleb Clint 3 2:00PM

Walker, Crystal May 1 9:00AM

Walker, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM

Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas 1 9:00AM

Watts, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Cara Renee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Scott Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

See yesterday’s list here.

READ MORE:

Former nurse strikes police offer in drunken assault

Teen busted driving unregistered V8 to ‘take someone home’

Senior police officer supplies drug user with reference