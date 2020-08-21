COURT LIST: Names appearing in Magistrates Court today
EACH weekday a number of people face Rockhampton Magisrates Court for a number of charges. Here is today’s court list in order of name, room and time.
Andjal, Kylah Jayne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Andrews, Jordon Kristopher 1 9:00AM
Anglesey, Rhys Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 8:30AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM
Baker, Paul William 1 2:00PM
Barclay, Peter William John 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Clint 1 9:00AM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Betts, Macailia Anne 1 9:00AM
Betts, Macailia Anne 1 8:30AM
Brigg, Vernon Keith 1 9:00AM
Brown, Justin 1 9:00AM
Carr, Jodie Maree 1 8:30AM
Carter, Mikayla Lynn 1 9:00AM
Catlin, Darryl Stewart 3 10:00AM
Cobcroft, Heath Brendon 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 9:00AM
Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 8:30AM
Craig, Daryl Robert 1 9:00AM
Darken, Christopher Lyle 1 8:30AM
Donney, Robert Bruce 3 10:30AM
Donney, Robert Bruce 1 8:30AM
Eden, Liam Gregory 1 9:00AM
Fielder, Vanessa Eileen 1 9:00AM
Flohr, Kimberly Jade 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr 1 9:00AM
Freeman, Leon Edward 1 9:00AM
Gardner, Kate Helen 1 9:00AM
Gleeson, Reece James 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Anthony James 1 8:30AM
Grainger, Bradley Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gray, Dwayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Green, Deborah Carolyn, Miss 1 8:30AM
Hafner, Michael Joseph 1 9:00AM
Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 1 9:00AM
Hartigan, Leanne Jade 1 9:00AM
Hill, Christopher Edward Owen 1 9:00AM
Hopgood, Lacey Jade 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Graham Peter 1 9:00AM
Hutchinson, Anthony John 2 9:00AM
James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jarvis, Raymond Stephen 1 9:00AM
Jenkin, Ty Shaan Paul 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Reece Glen 1 9:00AM
Kupfer, Paganne Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Langley, Trent Charles, Mr 3 10:00AM
Lennon, Tasha Ann 1 9:00AM
Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lund, Paul 2 9:00AM
Martin, Paul Bernard 1 9:00AM
Mathieson, Corey 2 9:00AM
Mathieson, Michelle 2 9:00AM
Mcgarvey, Peter Rameka Arron 1 8:30AM
Mcloughlin, Katie Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcmeekin, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 3 10:00AM
Mills, Benjamin Paguira, Mr 1 9:00AM
Montanari, Paul Thomas 1 9:00AM
Moule, Steven Joseph 2 9:00AM
Muir, Leigh Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Joel Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Noble, Peter Edward 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Blake Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 9:00AM
Philps, Andrew 2 9:00AM
Press, Aaron Kelly 1 9:00AM
Richards, Kayne Anthony 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 2 9:00AM
Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roach, Jayden 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 3 10:30AM
Rooney, Elisha Kaye 1 9:00AM
Roseman, Kayal Sydney 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Nigel George 1 9:00AM
Saltner, Kevin Joseph 1 8:30AM
Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Courtney Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Jared Andrew Kyto 1 8:30AM
Tittum, Tarma Helen 3 2:00PM
Tranby, Selwyn Dale 1 9:00AM
Vale, Ricky John David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Wagg, Caleb Clint 3 2:00PM
Walker, Crystal May 1 9:00AM
Walker, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM
Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas 1 9:00AM
Watts, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM
Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wegert, Cara Renee 1 9:00AM
Williams, Scott Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
