COURT LIST: See the full list of names appearing today

EACH day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts for various charges.

Court was closed on Friday for the show public holiday and resumed today, Monday August 17.

See the court list below.

Key: name, time and room.

Accoom, Joshua Colin 1 9:00AM

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 9:00AM

Alick, Daniel Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Allen, Bernadine Loni, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Allison, Alexander Christian 1 8:30AM

Antoney, Mark Ronald 1 9:00AM

Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 1 9:00AM

Baker, Jason Christopher 1 8:30AM

Bell, Lester James 1 8:30AM

Belzer, Cassandra Ann 1 9:00AM

Benfield, Wytikka Leanna 1 9:00AM

Bernie, James Joseph 1 9:00AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 9:00AM

Blomfield, Zelia Lynn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bramble, Elias Conan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Brown, Kenneth Maxwell Glen 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Jason Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Malcolm Maurice 1 9:00AM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Conway, Joshua Thomas 1 8:30AM

Davis, Nathan John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dennis, Stephen John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dorman, Dennis Jeff 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Melavi Roy 1 9:00AM

Egretz, Kevin Ellis 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Jack 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Theresa Michelle 1 9:30AM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fursey, Barry-John Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Godfrey, Timothy James 3 10:00AM

Gooda, Nicholas Brian, Mr 3 10:00AM

Goodman, Billie-Lee Jade 1 9:00AM

Grainger, Jacob John 1 9:00AM

Greaves, Beau Daniel Cleland, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hilse, Jordan Edgar 1 9:00AM

Hite, Hannah Paige 1 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Robert Noel 1 9:00AM

Joksimovic, Michael Milan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Juhlin, Deonne Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Rebecca Jane 1 9:00AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lancaster, Aaron Craig, Mr 2 9:00AM

Langman, Daniel Charles 1 9:00AM

Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Liolevave, Amanda Gaye 1 9:00AM

Livermore, Tegan Leigh 1 9:00AM

Lobegeiger, Thomas Jayden 1 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Naomi, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Shauna Lynette-Sky 1 9:00AM

Marie, Paige Sieglund 3 10:30AM

Mark, Damon Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Marshall, Harrison Carl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Martin, Christine Shannara 1 9:00AM

Martin, Earl James 1 9:00AM

Matheson, Keith John 1 9:00AM

Maynard, Jacinta Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcleod, William James 1 9:00AM

Mead, Daniel Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mead, Daniel Aaron, Mr 1 8:30AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Nathan Robert 1 9:00AM

Munchow, Aaron Stanley 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Gregory James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Musa, Sebastian Rolando 1 9:00AM

Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss 1 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Rourke, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Osborne, Michelle Ann, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, Mr 3 10:30AM

Pilcher, Craig Douglas 1 9:00AM

Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Alex James 3 10:30AM

Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ray, Joseph Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Raymond, Britney Virginia Joan, Ms 1 8:30AM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 8:30AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Salway, Baylei Jade Maree 1 9:00AM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Isaac Colin 1 9:00AM

Slater, Natasha Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Smith, Dyrell Connor 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Juanita Marlena 1 9:00AM

Tonga, Zarich Mataya Louise 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, James Robert 1 9:00AM

Turner, Kai Dylan 1 9:00AM

Underwood, Peter Leonard, Mr 2 9:00AM

Vander Mark, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warcon, Duane Preston 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Samantha Lee-Skye 1 9:00AM

Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Beau James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Watts, Gavin Bruce 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilkie, Faron Shane 1 9:00AM

Williams, Adam Russell 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Ryan Darren 1 9:00AM

Worley, Tyler Thomas Bernard 1 9:00AM

Wortley, Michael Watson 1 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM

