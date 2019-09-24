COURT LIST: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton court today

EACH day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charged.

Here is the list of the 45 people appearing today.

Atto, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barry, Phillip Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 9:00AM

Bulsey, Michael 1 9:00AM

Burke, Daphne-Jill 3 2:00PM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cross, Nadine Aroha Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Crotty, Kimmberly 3 2:00PM

Doak, Myron Isiah 1 9:00AM

Dorrington, Luke Paul 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Steven Reginald 1 9:00AM

Finlay, Kyle Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Leon Edward 1 8:30AM

Godfrey, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Grey, Tracy 1 9:00AM

Guyer, Josephine Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Denzel James 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Clive 3 2:00PM

Jones, Dwayne Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kane, Benjamin Ryan 1 8:30AM

Leisha, John Andrew 1 9:00AM

Leppien, Hayley Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Lister, Samantha 3 2:00PM

Maber-Mckee, Mark Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mailman, Shawn Todd 1 9:00AM

Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM

Mccaig, Marcus William John 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Robert 1 9:00AM

Mills, Geoffrey Lucas 3 2:00PM

Mitchell, William Joseph 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Cimerond 3 2:00PM

Philp, Zachary Alexander James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rach, Joanne 3 2:00PM

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rudolph, Anthony Michael Belz 3 2:00PM

Schlapfer, Patrick John 1 8:30AM

Shultz, Amie Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 3 10:00AM

Stelling, Christian Desmond 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Tony Victor 1 9:00AM

Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Crystal Louise 3 2:00PM

Weldon, Kiona Michelle Jane 1 9:00AM

Williams, Rose Patricia 1 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM