COURT LIST: See who’s appearing in Rockhampton court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charged.
Here is the list of the 45 people appearing today.
Atto, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barry, Phillip Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 9:00AM
Bulsey, Michael 1 9:00AM
Burke, Daphne-Jill 3 2:00PM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cross, Nadine Aroha Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Crotty, Kimmberly 3 2:00PM
Doak, Myron Isiah 1 9:00AM
Dorrington, Luke Paul 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Steven Reginald 1 9:00AM
Finlay, Kyle Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Freeman, Leon Edward 1 8:30AM
Godfrey, Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Grey, Tracy 1 9:00AM
Guyer, Josephine Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Denzel James 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Clive 3 2:00PM
Jones, Dwayne Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kane, Benjamin Ryan 1 8:30AM
Leisha, John Andrew 1 9:00AM
Leppien, Hayley Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Lister, Samantha 3 2:00PM
Maber-Mckee, Mark Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mailman, Shawn Todd 1 9:00AM
Martin, Joshua Dean 1 9:00AM
Mccaig, Marcus William John 1 9:00AM
Miller, Christopher Robert 1 9:00AM
Mills, Geoffrey Lucas 3 2:00PM
Mitchell, William Joseph 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Cimerond 3 2:00PM
Philp, Zachary Alexander James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rach, Joanne 3 2:00PM
Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rudolph, Anthony Michael Belz 3 2:00PM
Schlapfer, Patrick John 1 8:30AM
Shultz, Amie Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 3 10:00AM
Stelling, Christian Desmond 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Tony Victor 1 9:00AM
Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Crystal Louise 3 2:00PM
Weldon, Kiona Michelle Jane 1 9:00AM
Williams, Rose Patricia 1 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM