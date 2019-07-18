Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
COURT LIST: See who's appearing in Rocky court today

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Jul 2019 8:20 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 27 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Abel, Lynessa Michell, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Adams, Zane Robert Paul, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Amos, Nicholas Joseph, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Anderson, Ethan Shannon, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Barnes, Sasha Lee, Ms, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Bloomfield, Christopher Ezra James, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Brannelly, Peter John Patrick, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Carroll, Kim Maree, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Carvosso, Dean Graham, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Cassinelli, Mark Andrew Francis, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Clark, Daniel John, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Darken, Elven Clive, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • English, Sherylee Ann, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Flower, Mark Cecil, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Hansen, Michael Frederick, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Hoare, Jarrod Lee, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Holland, John Patrick, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Lynch, Sheldon James, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Mead, Lynlee Peter, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Morgan, Redell, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Murray, John Frederick, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Orchard, Justin Leigh, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Thornton, Alexander William, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Wort, Timothy Lloyd, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

