COURT: Man fed cannabis seeds to bird

Lachlan Berlin
9th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
A father-of-two has found himself in front of the Yeppoon Magistrates Court after police found cannabis seeds in a jacket pocket and utensils in a house.

Police searched a Yeppoon house at 8.30am on March 16 where Stephen Michael Cooze, 45, told them the seeds were cannabis and he didn’t know how old they were.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes told the court on April 8 that police found a pipe on the living room table.

“With dark residue inside the cone piece and the smell of cannabis,” Sergeant Janes said.

Cooze had a single page history with the last like offence in 1995.

Duty lawyer Krissy Cummins told the court they were old seeds and Cooze had forgotten about them.

“He tells me he used to feed them to a bird some time ago,” Ms Cummins said.

Cooze pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that have been used, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Cooze $500 and ordered him to forfeit the items.

Convictions were recorded.

