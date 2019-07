JOSHUA David Donaldson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for breaching bail conditions.

On June 30, Donaldson entered into a bail undertaking, with the condition he would report to the officer in charge.

On July 3 he broke that condition.

Donaldson told Magistrate Jeff Clarke it was his first week and had "forgotten about it”.

He was fined $250 and a conviction was recorded.