Court matter further delayed for man facing serious charges

A man accused of attempting to stab a police dog after leading police on a chase in the Rockhampton region at the weekend has had his court matter adjourned to next month.

Christopher John Adcock, 38, remained in Rockhampton Hospital on Friday and was expected to remain there over the weekend.

The Caboolture South man’s matter was to be mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mr Adcock was remanded in custody with his court matter adjourned to April 1.

He was charged with one count each of dangerously operate or interfere with vehicle, fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle, killing or injuring police dogs and police horses – attempts, possess utensils or pipes for use, possess utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapon category A, B or M, and wilful damage.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to an alleged serious assault in Landsborough on March 11.