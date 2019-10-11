COURT: More than 55 people appearing today
EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the full list of the 56 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday October 11.
Ashcroft, Samuel Leo Mervyn 1 9:00AM
Barard Management Pty Ltd (Acn 010622125) 2 2:00PM
Batley, Julie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Borghero, Jared Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bourne, Dylan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brady, Daniel Victor 2 10:30AM
Burt, Danielle Melissa Theresa 1 9:00AM
Butler, Anthony George Denis 1 9:00AM
Butler, Anthony George Denis 1 8:30AM
Butler, Troy Anthony 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 2 10:30AM
Chapman, Jarrad Andrew 1 9:00AM
Chelo, Stephen Joseph 2 2:00PM
Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Comollatti, Jordan Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cross, Nadine Aroha Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Curtis, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dakin, Jack Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dos Santos Ribeiro, Carlos Henrique 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Andrew Draper 1 9:00AM
Egretz, Kevin Ellis 2 10:00AM
Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 9:00AM
Fielding, Anthony David 2 2:00PM
Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Peter James 1 9:00AM
Harris, John Cecil 1 9:00AM
Hicks, Charles Owen 1 9:00AM
Hinchliffe, Luke Mclean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kime, Hayden George 1 9:00AM
Maber-Mckee, Mark Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Masterson, Kristian Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Desanya Rose 1 9:00AM
Murray, Ellis Fred 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Robert Russell 1 9:00AM
Pearson, Joseph Jenkins 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Norris Dennis Brian 1 8:30AM
Ross, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rudolph, Dillan Jake 1 9:00AM
Scholz, Marcel 1 9:00AM
Silvester, Cooper Grant 2 10:30AM
Silvester, Cooper Grant David 2 10:30AM
Silvester, Cooper Grant David, Mr 2 10:30AM
Stacey, John William 2 10:00AM
Stacey, John William 2 10:30AM
Tialeaiga, Kopai Lui 1 9:00AM
Udris, Garry James 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Beverley Ann 1 9:00AM
Waterton, Iris Lillian 1 9:00AM
Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas 1 9:00AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 8:30AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM
Wort, Timothy Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wright, Andrew Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM