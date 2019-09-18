COURT: More than 70 people appearing today
EACH day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of difference charges.
Here is the list of the 74 people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM
Adidi, Grahame 3 9:30AM
Alderson, Amy Melissa 1 2:00PM
Allen, Danny Thomas 1 9:00AM
Baker, Paul William 1 2:00PM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 2:00PM
Bierton, Matthew Kenneth 1 2:00PM
Bowen, Geraeuh Lyn, Miss 3 10:00AM
Bowles, Gerald Thomas 1 2:00PM
Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 2:00PM
Brown, Lionel James 1 2:00PM
Burke, Mark John 1 2:00PM
Butcher, Joshua Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butler, Troy Anthony 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Gregory James 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Adam James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Clifford, Connor Craig, Mr 1 2:00PM
Collins, James Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Conlon, Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin 3 10:00AM
Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin 3 9:00AM
Cuffe, Troy Anthony 1 9:00AM
Dalton, Jamie Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM
Darkan, Norman Charles 1 9:00AM
Davis, Micheal Anthony 1 2:00PM
Denton, Nicholas Leigh 1 2:00PM
Doak, Tina Alyse 1 2:00PM
Evans, Harrison Law 1 9:00AM
Fay, Graeme Reginald 1 2:00PM
Field, Jake Daniel Edward 1 2:00PM
Geiger, Nathan John, Mr 1 2:00PM
Gordon, Rollin Andrew 1 2:00PM
Grentell, Anthony Paul 1 2:00PM
Gyemore, Christopher Bertram 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Michael Frederick 1 2:00PM
Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hegarty, Calen Earl, Mr 1 2:00PM
Huff, Cameron Troy 1 2:00PM
Hutchinson, Anthony John 1 9:00AM
Kassulke, Steven John Andrew, Mr 1 2:00PM
Lawton, Christopher Ronald Alan 1 9:00AM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 2:00PM
Mapes, Alexander Richard 1 2:00PM
Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckie, Luke Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Michell, Kaden James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Cecil Benjamin 3 2:00PM
Mills, Enga Maree 1 2:00PM
Mimi, David Eugene 1 2:00PM
Mimi, David Eugene 1 9:00AM
Mugridge, Malcolm Kenneth 1 2:00PM
Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr 1 2:00PM
Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss 1 2:00PM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Orchard, Beau Jacob 3 2:00PM
O’Sullivan, Shane Desmond 1 2:00PM
Pedersen, Anthony Reginald 1 2:00PM
Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr 1 2:00PM
Rayner, Ryan Charles 1 9:00AM
Richards, Luke Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Richards, Stephanie Faye June 3 10:00AM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 8:30AM
Smith, Grant Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Jordan John Andrew, Mr 1 2:00PM
Thomas, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Nathan Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Thornton, Alexander William 1 2:00PM
Watts, Beau James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM
Young, Katrina Le-Anne 1 8:30AM