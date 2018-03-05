Court orders release of CQ serial pedophile, 57

A SERIAL Emerald pedophile has been released on a supervision order after years of ongoing detention in the name of community safety.

Justice David Boddice delivered his ruling on the application for release in the Supreme Court at Brisbane on February 12.

Shane Charles Waghorn, now 57, has a lengthy history of abusing children and breaching supervision orders when released back into the community.

In giving his ruling, Justice Boddice examined Waghorn's offences dating back to the 1980s.

In 1980, Waghorn was convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

A year later he was convicted of molesting a seven-year-old girl.

Waghorn was imprisoned in the Australian Capital Territory after being convicted of abducting a child with the intent to sexually assault her.

On August 21, 1992, Waghorn pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted rape and one of deprivation of liberty against a 20-year-old woman.

He was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment.

In 2006, Justice Phillip McMurdo ordered Waghorn's continued detention based on his risk to the community.

This continued after periodic reviews until January 2012 when he was released on a supervision order.

In December 2012, Waghorn breached the order, but his ongoing supervision was upheld by the court.

Waghorn again breached supervision in September 2013 after child pornography was found on his phone and he was sent back to detention.

Justice Boddice said "there is no doubt the respondent represents a serious danger to the community", pointing to Waghorn's "significant past history of serious sexual offending against children".

However, Justice Boddice said the question was then not whether Waghorn was a risk to the community, but whether release on a supervision order would mitigate that risk.

Justice Boddice said recent psychiatric assessments indicate Waghorn had "undertaken a significant change in his attitude" when it came to supervision orders.

He said reports from two doctors suggested "compelling reasons to believe that the respondent has benefited from his most recent period of incarceration and from his medication regime".

Waghorn was released on strict conditions and a supervision order which will remain in place until February 2026.