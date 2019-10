COURT: Over 30 people in court today

EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 35 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday October 17.

Barnett, Davina Anne 3 9:00AM

Beattie, Jason Robert 3 9:00AM

Beatty-Smith, Tane Rua Cambell 3 2:00PM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr 3 9:00AM

Blucher, Reece Douglas, Mr 3 9:00AM

Brown, Roy Dahram Eric 3 9:00AM

Bunn, Dallas Lawerence Patric 3 9:00AM

Burns, Douglas Donald 3 9:00AM

Doak, Myron Isiah 3 9:00AM

Flesher, Russell 3 9:00AM

Freeman, Leon Edward 3 9:00AM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms 1 8:30AM

Kampf, Mikael Jai, Mr 3 2:00PM

Keable, Emily Victoria Caitlin 3 8:50AM

Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss 3 9:00AM

Leto, Dean Richard, Mr 3 9:00AM

Maher, Jesse Neil 3 9:00AM

Marsh, Renae Maree 3 9:00AM

Miller, Desley Jean 3 9:00AM

Mills, Benjamin Paguira, Mr 3 9:00AM

Moore, Lynn Marie 3 8:50AM

Owens, Danny James 3 9:00AM

Plummer, Baden John 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Hayley Louise, Miss 3 9:00AM

Smith, George Martin 3 2:00PM

Strahan, Malcolm William 3 2:00PM

Tuporo-Messina, Troy Moses Zane, Mr 3 9:00AM

Twaddle, Matilda Joyce Monica 1 8:30AM

Von Senden, Clinton Ray, Mr 3 9:00AM

Wagg, Caleb Clint 3 2:00PM

Waterton, Marcal Barry Thomas 3 2:00PM

Weeding, John Thomas 3 2:00PM

Whittington, Lyneeka Raylee, Miss 3 9:00AM

Williams, Damien Paul 3 9:00AM

Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 3 2:00PM