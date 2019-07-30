Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
News

COURT: Over 50 people facing Magistrate today

Maddelin McCosker
by
30th Jul 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 52 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Baker, Kaye Francis, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Beattie, Jason Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bowen, Joan Francis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Brody, Tracy Ann, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Burke, Daphne-Jill, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Byrnes, Kahlia Grace, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Conlon, Tamara Hope, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Conlon, Tamara Hope, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Conway, Mark Frederick Thesel, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Coolwell, Beau Daniel, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Crotty, Kimmberly, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Daniels, Tama Arohanui Vernon, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dean, Rebecca Leigh, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Doble-Davies, Daniel John, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Donovan, Jacquelyn Teneille, Miss, court room 2 at 2:00PM
  • Doyle, Danial Kenneth, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Fay, Graeme Reginald, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Fry, Mary Louise, court room 1 9:00AM
  • Ganter, Shane Leslie, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Gibbens, Stephen Alistair, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Godwyn, Megan Elizabeth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gray, Dwayne Lee, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hooper, Nicholas, court room 3 2:00PM
  • Inall, Lucas Allan, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Jakobovic, Alicia Bernadette Eve, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kelly, Leon Daniel, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Kurtz, Nikita, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Lamb, Emma, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Lawton, Kerred Troy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Lynch, Grant Alan, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
  • Malcolm, Latarney Rose, court room1 at 9:00AM
  • Mayne, Tegan Ashleigh, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Mcinerney, Joseph Vincent, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Middleton, Shane Thomas, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mills, Enga Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Muir, Brodie Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mylrea, David, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Reynolds, Anna Maree, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Ryan, Travis, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Senekal, Riaan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Slayford, William Ernest, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Jordan John Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Sounantha, Sengthavy, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Stevens, Joel, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Tunnah, James Alfred, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Turnbull, Gwendoline Fay, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Vilciauskas, Melitta, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Walsh, Joanne Katherine, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Weldon, Joseph Reginald, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wilson, Anthony Ronald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nth Rocky shed fire causes estimated $100k in damage

    premium_icon Nth Rocky shed fire causes estimated $100k in damage

    News The shed was 'well-alight' when five fire crews arrived on scene

    • 30th Jul 2019 8:14 AM
    Worried dad's bid for Yeppoon youth centre to tackle crime

    premium_icon Worried dad's bid for Yeppoon youth centre to tackle crime

    News Mulumbin man who had hard life wants to steer kids on right track

    MORNING REWIND: Police continue manhunt for escaped prisoner

    MORNING REWIND: Police continue manhunt for escaped prisoner

    News From a police manhunt to death investigation delays, catch up here

    • 30th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
    Young woman holding down three jobs could lose them

    premium_icon Young woman holding down three jobs could lose them

    Crime One small mistake puts her income earning ability in jeopardy