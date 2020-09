COURT: people facing court today

HERE is the Rockhampton Magistrates Court list for today, Friday, September 4, in order of name, room, and time.

Adidi, Jonathon George 3 10:30AM

Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 9:00AM

Ah-Sam, Henry Joseph 1 9:00AM

Atkinson, Scott Aaron 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 3 10:30AM

Baker, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM

Baker, Nicholas Francis Clifford, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bellert, Jason Scott 3 9:00AM

Boynton, Raymond 1 9:00AM

Brown, Naraline Judith 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Larinda Alita-Shylee 1 9:00AM

Carter, Mikayla Lynn 1 9:00AM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph 1 8:30AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 2 9:00AM

Conway, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM

Dalrymple, Jai 1 9:00AM

Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eadie, Kendal 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay 2 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kauanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 1 9:00AM

Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Rollin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Hale, Andrew David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 1 9:00AM

Hill, Eddie 1 9:00AM

Hooker, Roger Gerald 1 8:30AM

Hooker, Roger Gerald 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Brendan Lee 1 9:00AM

Kissier, Tristian John 1 9:00AM

Kupfer, Paganne Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lammi, Luke Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Landers, Robert Lionel 1 8:30AM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Jake Adrian 1 9:00AM

Michael, Khloe Marie 1 9:00AM

Montanari, Paul Thomas 1 9:00AM

Neill-Ballantine, Preston Luke 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Alan Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nieuwenhuize, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Billie-Jo 1 9:00AM

Nuttall, Sharna Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Hayley Renee 1 9:00AM

Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss 3 10:30AM

Ryder, Peter David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 1 9:00AM

Sielaff, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Ranald Palgrave 1 9:00AM

Spark, Daniel Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tranby, Selwyn Dale 1 9:00AM

Twaddle, Matilda Joyce Monica 1 9:00AM

Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr 3 10:00AM

Watts, Jake Kevin 1 9:00AM

Webster, Rachael-Ann 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Cara Renee 1 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM