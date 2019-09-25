Menu
COURT: Rocky mum busted driving without a licence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
A SINGLE mother of three has hit a bump after she was caught driving with no licence.

Kristal Pamela Messina pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to driving without a licence, which had been SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Messina was intercepted on Farm St, at 9.45pm on April 20.

Checks revealed a SPER suspension was applied on April 11, 2019.

He said she told police she was unaware of the suspension.

She was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

