COURT: Rocky mum busted driving without a licence
A SINGLE mother of three has hit a bump after she was caught driving with no licence.
Kristal Pamela Messina pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to driving without a licence, which had been SPER suspended.
Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Messina was intercepted on Farm St, at 9.45pm on April 20.
Checks revealed a SPER suspension was applied on April 11, 2019.
He said she told police she was unaware of the suspension.
She was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.