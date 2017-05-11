25°
News

Court rules against JM Kelly boss

Christine Mckee
| 11th May 2017 4:00 PM
Geoff Murphy
Geoff Murphy Sharyn O'Neill ROK201113splan2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN a further setback to Rockhampton construction boss, Geoff Murphy, the District Court at Brisbane has ordered he pay all court costs in a trial that effectively ended when his company went into voluntary liquidation last year.

Mackay businessman, Michael Barfield claimed his labour hire business was owed $350,000 plus legal costs by JM Kelly Project Builders, a claim Mr Murphy, as sole director, contested.

The case was being heard in the District Court in June last year and five days after evidence closed, Mr Murphy wound up his company admitting details of serious insolvency.

On August 9 liquidators consented to an order dismissing the counter claim against Mackay Labour Hire, however in April this year, Mr Barwick advised the costs application had not been withdrawn.

In the judgment, handed down on May 2, Judge Leanne Clare found that according to Mr Murphy's own Form 509, summarising the company's affairs, JM Kelly Project Builders was "hopelessly insolvent” on June 20, 2016.

She found that "such a serious insolvency was unlikely to arise overnight” and the strong inference was that "the defendant was insolvent for a significant time before the trial”.

Mr Barfield started Mackay Labour Hire more than 10 years ago and said he had to sell equipment to finance his legal action against JM Kelly Project Builders, now known as Collhart Investments Pty Ltd.

His barrister, Michael de Waard contended that Mr Murphy had actively concealed his decision to wind up the company and thus Mr Barwick had paid further legal costs on an unenforceable claim.

In an affidavit on April 28, 2017 Mr Murphy said he had not made the decision to wind up the company "until the very last moment” but Judge Clare found that did not address the real issue of insolvency.

"If he genuinely believed he could avoid liquidation, it was hopeless optimism,” she found.

"The liquidator's report... represented that as at June 20, 2016 the defendant company had debts of $4.5 million and assets worth less than a tenth of that... assets given a book value of $7.2 million had a market value of less than $426,000.”

Judge Clare concluded there was compelling evidence of insolvency at the time the litigation was conducted and in the absence of any alternate explanation, must have been for three months prior to the day it ceased trading.

This was the second time the courts have ruled in favour of Mr Barwick who had his right to freedom of speech upheld in the District Court during a defamation case in September last year.

Mr Barwick had displayed four signs on trucks in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mackay, which said sub-contractors were owed money by Mr Murphy.

Mr Murphy said today he respectfully disagreed with the judgment and will lodge an appeal.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brisbane district court collhart investments pty ltd geoff murphy jm kelly project builders mackay labour hire michael barwick

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

'Really excited': Fashion giant to open Rocky Stockland store

'Really excited': Fashion giant to open Rocky Stockland...

Stockland Rockhampton add another national retailer to stable of new offerings

BREAKING: Peking Duk to drop new track in Rocky

Peking Duk perform during the 29th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Dance duo bringing their best to the Beef City

Rocky mum tells of horror as deadly snake bites daughter

LUCKY: 18-month-old Aurelia Vella is lucky to be alive after being bitten twice by a tiger snake.

'I was just praying the whole time for God to protect my baby'

Exciting addition to Coast's $53m project

Construction is underway on a new roof structure over the stage.

Project expected to take three months

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

There's plenty of live and local acts to keep you entertained

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Rocky mum tells of horror as deadly snake bites daughter

LUCKY: 18-month-old Aurelia Vella is lucky to be alive after being bitten twice by a tiger snake.

'I was just praying the whole time for God to protect my baby'

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park will be making tracks this weekend. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out what's on over the next 72 hours in CQ.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Get Out will make you think

HORROR film Get Out is Guess Who's Coming to Dinner meets the Stepford Wives - with a heavy dose of racial tension.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

BREAKING: Peking Duk to drop new track in Rocky

Peking Duk perform during the 29th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Dance duo bringing their best to the Beef City

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED FAMILY HOME

7 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $555,000

Beyond the front fence awaits a RICH home that is free flowing and ELEGANT at every turn… With a beautiful FLOWING DESIGN... - Built by master Craftsman, Mark...

Perfect Street, Great Home

250 Dawbarn Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

You will want to inspect this wonderful home, perfectly positioned in a quiet street and neighbouring onto Parklands, fantastic for the young ones or just wanting...

Stunning Home, Magnificent Views

12 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 4 $549,500

Nestled amongst other quality homes in a prestigious peaceful street sits this stunning executive home perfectly positioned high on an elevated 800m2 block.

A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

3 3 5 $469,000 NEG

Freedom, serenity, escape, tranquility, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's of private land with a...

Absolutely Stunning Residence…Must be Viewed!

11 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 4 $520,000

Quality & space have not been compromised in the design of this stunning property making it the ultimate home for the modern family and entertainers. Only 5 years...

Ocean View living on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

Escape to the Rainforest!

122 Arnolds Road, Byfield 4703

2 1 4 $289,000

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage, tropical fruit trees and a beautiful creek make this 2.5 acre parcel a magical place to call home! • Variety of tropical fruit and...

A Property with Personality!

42 Agnew Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $349,000

This High set home has plenty of space for you and your family and would be an ideal investment property. Located in the central area of Norman Gardens in a quiet...

Room for the family!

49 Jardine Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 2 5 $349,000

Located in Wandal this expansive and renovated family home sits on an elevated 1012 m2 allotment. Boasting 2 bedrooms upstairs with built in wardrobes and...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $299,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

Buyers tipped to snap up huge coast shopping centre

The Emu Park Village will go under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction later this month.

SOUTHERN investors set to swoop on multiple CQ properties.

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

Over next year, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!