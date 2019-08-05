Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
COURT: See the full list of appearances today

Maddelin McCosker
5th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 37 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Accoom, Richard Colin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Anderson, Ethan Shannon, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Barnes, Natasha Ruth, Ms, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Bird, Warren James, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Bird, Warren James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Boswell, Scott David, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Broughton, Nathan John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Carbine, Jeremiah, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Conway, Kelly John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Cotter, William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Crane, Matthew Jacob, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Dobson, Richard James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Fisher, Monique Grace, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gray, Maxwell Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Green, Phillip James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hargreaves, Brett Leslie, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Harvey, Jodie Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kane, Caleb Clayton, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • King, Liam Elliot, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Leedie, Harold Bradley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mccabe, Dale Ashley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Murray, John Frederick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Nona, Young Peo, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • O'Connor, Peter Benjamin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Oram, Samantha Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pattenden, James Robert, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Richardson, Gavin John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ross, Ainsleigh Louise, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Thirukunapalasingam, Vathanathasan 1 9:00AM
  • Tiaaleaiga, Lui Matalio Dylan, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Van Egmond, Tobias Daniel, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Weeding, Scott William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Stewart James, court room 3 at 10:30AM
