COURT: See the full list of appearances today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 37 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Accoom, Richard Colin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Anderson, Ethan Shannon, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Barnes, Natasha Ruth, Ms, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Bird, Warren James, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Bird, Warren James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Boswell, Scott David, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Broughton, Nathan John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Carbine, Jeremiah, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Conway, Kelly John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Cotter, William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Crane, Matthew Jacob, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Dobson, Richard James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Fisher, Monique Grace, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Gray, Maxwell Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Green, Phillip James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hargreaves, Brett Leslie, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Harvey, Jodie Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kane, Caleb Clayton, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- King, Liam Elliot, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Leedie, Harold Bradley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mccabe, Dale Ashley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Murray, John Frederick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Nona, Young Peo, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- O'Connor, Peter Benjamin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Oram, Samantha Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Pattenden, James Robert, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Richardson, Gavin John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ross, Ainsleigh Louise, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Soden, Rhen Eric Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Thirukunapalasingam, Vathanathasan 1 9:00AM
- Tiaaleaiga, Lui Matalio Dylan, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Van Egmond, Tobias Daniel, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Weeding, Scott William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Williams, Stewart James, court room 3 at 10:30AM