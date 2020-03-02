Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
Crime

COURT: See the full list of court appearances today

vanessa jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 6:44 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Monday March 2.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Aitken, Thomas Charles 1 9:00AM

Baker, Devon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Broome, Jai Akeem, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 3 10:00AM

Brown, William Alexander 1 9:00AM

Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry 3 10:30AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Lawrence Anthony 1 9:00AM

Cuthbert, Leanne June 1 9:00AM

Davis, Benjamin Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

De Armond, Gina Irene 1 9:00AM

Doak, Tina Alyse 1 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 8:30AM

Ellingford, Kylie 1 9:00AM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 3 10:30AM

Fleming, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 8:30AM

Hartas, Glen Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Max Jordon 1 8:30AM

Howe, John George 1 9:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM

Kris, Richard Peter, Mr 3 10:00AM

Lang, Maddie Anne 8:50AM

Lydiard, Joanne Margaret 3 10:30AM

Mcneil, Brodie Allan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcneil, Brodie Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Messina, Danielle Ellen 1 8:30AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Lawrence Kenneth 1 8:30AM

Peterson, Laurie Rene, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rankin, Keona Bess 1 8:30AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 9:00AM

Russell, Steven Mark 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Nathan Lawrence 1 8:30AM

Tranby, Dorothy Beryl Grace 1 8:30AM

Weston, Brett Lawrence 1 8:30AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 3 2:00PM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

