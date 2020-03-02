COURT: See the full list of court appearances today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Monday March 2.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Aitken, Thomas Charles 1 9:00AM
Baker, Devon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Broome, Jai Akeem, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 3 10:00AM
Brown, William Alexander 1 9:00AM
Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry 3 10:30AM
Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Lawrence Anthony 1 9:00AM
Cuthbert, Leanne June 1 9:00AM
Davis, Benjamin Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
De Armond, Gina Irene 1 9:00AM
Doak, Tina Alyse 1 9:00AM
Eichhorn, Michael 1 8:30AM
Ellingford, Kylie 1 9:00AM
Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 3 10:30AM
Fleming, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 1 8:30AM
Hartas, Glen Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Max Jordon 1 8:30AM
Howe, John George 1 9:00AM
Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM
Kris, Richard Peter, Mr 3 10:00AM
Lang, Maddie Anne 8:50AM
Lydiard, Joanne Margaret 3 10:30AM
Mcneil, Brodie Allan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcneil, Brodie Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Messina, Danielle Ellen 1 8:30AM
Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oakley, Lawrence Kenneth 1 8:30AM
Peterson, Laurie Rene, Mr 1 8:30AM
Rankin, Keona Bess 1 8:30AM
Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 9:00AM
Russell, Steven Mark 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Nathan Lawrence 1 8:30AM
Tranby, Dorothy Beryl Grace 1 8:30AM
Weston, Brett Lawrence 1 8:30AM
Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 3 2:00PM