Criminal Law
Criminal Law
Crime

COURT: See the list of names due at Magistrates Court today

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 6:56 AM
TODAY’S court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday October 15.

In order of name, room and time.

Alberts, Elijah Joseph Edward 1 8:30AM

Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Chloe 3 9:00AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 2 2:00PM

Balmanno, Elizabeth Dawn 8:30AM

Banham, Kenneth Brian 2 2:00PM

Barry, Courtney Taylor Lee, Miss 3 9:00AM

Barton, Megan Renee 3 9:00AM

Beatson, Tegan Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bollinger, Christian James 3 9:00AM

Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 3 9:00AM

Bradley, Joshua William, Mr 1 8:30AM

Brigg, Vernon Keith 3 9:00AM

Broomhall, Trevor-John 3 9:00AM

Burnell, Bevon Leslie 1 8:30AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr 2 2:00PM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 2 9:00AM

Copland, Shona 3 9:00AM

Cox, Laurie Geoffrey Charles 3 9:00AM

Dixon, Aaron Charles Floyd, Mr 2 2:00PM

Donney, Robert Bruce 2 2:00PM

Eden, Liam Gregory 3 9:00AM

Felthouse, Jason Ryan 3 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 3 9:00AM

Freeman, Jack 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Vanz Leo 3 9:00AM

Herdman, Chelsi Dyane 3 9:00AM

Leppien, Hayley Anne, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Sheldon James 3 9:00AM

Nieuwenhuize, Michael John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Nona, Young Peo 3 9:00AM

Oakley, Kayla May 2 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 3 9:00AM

Orchard, Beau Jacob 1 9:00AM

Pennell, Christopher Allan 3 9:00AM

Rankin, Philip Malik, Mr 3 9:00AM

Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr 2 2:00PM

Row Row, Nigel George 1 8:30AM

Royal, Nathan Joshua 2 2:00PM

Russell, Lachlan James Mckane 3 9:00AM

Ryan, Zyesha Ashton Jay 3 9:00AM

Salo, Sandra Maila 3 9:00AM

Schiemann, Kai Uwe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schulte, Kodi Steven Denis 1 9:00AM

Sothman, Lane Michael 3 9:00AM

Stephenson, Katherine Mary 3 9:00AM

Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Thompson, Sally Therese 1 9:00AM

Twigg, Clint Bernard, Mr 3 9:00AM

Wallace, Ja-Van Edgar 1 9:00AM

Wano, Howard Benjamin Charles 3 9:00AM

Williams, Alzara Lila 1 8:30AM

See yesterday’s list here.

COURT STORIES:

Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals

Suspicious bag checked at Rocky Courthouse

CCC Investigation: Former Cyclones coach seeks adjournment

rockhampton court list tmbcourtlist
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

