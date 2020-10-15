COURT: See the list of names due at Magistrates Court today
TODAY’S court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday October 15.
In order of name, room and time.
Alberts, Elijah Joseph Edward 1 8:30AM
Ambrym, Allanby James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Chloe 3 9:00AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 2 2:00PM
Balmanno, Elizabeth Dawn 8:30AM
Banham, Kenneth Brian 2 2:00PM
Barry, Courtney Taylor Lee, Miss 3 9:00AM
Barton, Megan Renee 3 9:00AM
Beatson, Tegan Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bollinger, Christian James 3 9:00AM
Bowden, Luke Ian Stanley 3 9:00AM
Bradley, Joshua William, Mr 1 8:30AM
Brigg, Vernon Keith 3 9:00AM
Broomhall, Trevor-John 3 9:00AM
Burnell, Bevon Leslie 1 8:30AM
Carter, Bradley George, Mr 2 2:00PM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 2 9:00AM
Copland, Shona 3 9:00AM
Cox, Laurie Geoffrey Charles 3 9:00AM
Dixon, Aaron Charles Floyd, Mr 2 2:00PM
Donney, Robert Bruce 2 2:00PM
Eden, Liam Gregory 3 9:00AM
Felthouse, Jason Ryan 3 9:00AM
Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 3 9:00AM
Freeman, Jack 1 9:00AM
Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gooda, Vanz Leo 3 9:00AM
Herdman, Chelsi Dyane 3 9:00AM
Leppien, Hayley Anne, Mrs 3 9:00AM
Lynch, Sheldon James 3 9:00AM
Nieuwenhuize, Michael John, Mr 3 9:00AM
Nona, Young Peo 3 9:00AM
Oakley, Kayla May 2 9:00AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 3 9:00AM
Orchard, Beau Jacob 1 9:00AM
Pennell, Christopher Allan 3 9:00AM
Rankin, Philip Malik, Mr 3 9:00AM
Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr 2 2:00PM
Row Row, Nigel George 1 8:30AM
Royal, Nathan Joshua 2 2:00PM
Russell, Lachlan James Mckane 3 9:00AM
Ryan, Zyesha Ashton Jay 3 9:00AM
Salo, Sandra Maila 3 9:00AM
Schiemann, Kai Uwe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schulte, Kodi Steven Denis 1 9:00AM
Sothman, Lane Michael 3 9:00AM
Stephenson, Katherine Mary 3 9:00AM
Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Thompson, Sally Therese 1 9:00AM
Twigg, Clint Bernard, Mr 3 9:00AM
Wallace, Ja-Van Edgar 1 9:00AM
Wano, Howard Benjamin Charles 3 9:00AM
Williams, Alzara Lila 1 8:30AM
COURT STORIES:
Druggie mum had 12 bags of meth hidden inside her genitals
Suspicious bag checked at Rocky Courthouse