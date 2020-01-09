COURT: See the list of people appearing in court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list 37 of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday January 9.
Anderson, Shae Charles, Courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Armstrong, William Noel, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Barry, Phillip Lindsay, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Barton, Alexandra Kirrilly, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Bateman, Tristan Cedric Roy, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Blair, Norris, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Brown, Justin, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Creighton, Courtney Rae, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Dynevor, Denzel, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Fowler, Brendan Peter, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Glasgow, Adam James, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Godfrey, Daniel James, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Hicks, Darren David, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Hopkins, Kevin Grant, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Hudson, Jeffery Charles, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Jabboury, Ken Anthony, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Jenkins, Chelsea Bettina, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Leisha, Maria Rose Jacinta, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Lynch, Brendan Arthur, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Metzroth, Ryan Martin, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Miller, Cecil Benjamin, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Miller, Stewart Russell, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Mimi, Cecilia Catherine, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Muir, Brodie Anthony, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Proud, Kathleen Rose, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Richards, Kiel, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Robinson, Ashley John, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Ryder, Peter David John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Spencer, Jymi-Dean Royal, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Veronese, Ricardo Samuel, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM
Walding, Lachlin Mccall, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM