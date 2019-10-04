COURT: See the list of the 50+ in court today

EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

here is the full list of the 52 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday October 4.

Allen, Danny Thomas 2 10:30AM

Aughey, Shane Edwin 1 8:30AM

Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Berry, David Eric John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 8:30AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blunden, Simone Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Borghero, Jared Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Naraline Judith 1 9:00AM

Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Comollatti, Jordan Thomas 1 9:00AM

Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Curry, Jaide Emily, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davis, Todd Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Degen, Scott Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Montell Lowis 1 9:00AM

Field, Jake Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley 1 9:00AM

Gebadi, Nashua Misa 2 10:30AM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 2 10:00AM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 9:00AM

Hinga, Karen Michalle, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hoskins, Christopher Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Cecil Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kerr, Monique Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lane, Natalie Danielle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Harrison Carl, Mr 2 2:00PM

Mccabe, Michael Allen 1 9:00AM

Morelli, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oram, Samantha Rose 2 10:00AM

Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Redpath, Ricki Lea 1 9:00AM

Ross, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rundle, Dane Michael John 1 9:00AM

Steinberger, Cloe Maree 1 9:00AM

Steinburger, Cloe Maree 1 9:00AM

Tucker, Joel Michael 1 9:00AM

Twaddle, Barbara Skyanne 1 9:00AM

Van Der Vegt, Jody Martin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Wakefield, Brodie Mitchell, Mr 2 10:30AM

Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weazel, Latasha Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM

White, James Stephen 1 9:00AM

Zavazal, Shanna Jann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Zuiderbaan, Jake Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM