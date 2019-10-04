COURT: See the list of the 50+ in court today
EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
here is the full list of the 52 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday October 4.
Allen, Danny Thomas 2 10:30AM
Aughey, Shane Edwin 1 8:30AM
Bean, Kailyen Jayde 1 9:00AM
Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM
Berry, David Eric John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 8:30AM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blunden, Simone Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM
Borghero, Jared Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Naraline Judith 1 9:00AM
Burrows, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Comollatti, Jordan Thomas 1 9:00AM
Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Curry, Jaide Emily, Miss 1 9:00AM
Davis, Todd Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM
Degen, Scott Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Montell Lowis 1 9:00AM
Field, Jake Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
Flanders, Virginia Beverley 1 9:00AM
Gebadi, Nashua Misa 2 10:30AM
Gray, Maxwell Edward 2 10:00AM
Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 9:00AM
Hinga, Karen Michalle, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hoskins, Christopher Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Cecil Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kerr, Monique Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lane, Natalie Danielle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Harrison Carl, Mr 2 2:00PM
Mccabe, Michael Allen 1 9:00AM
Morelli, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oram, Samantha Rose 2 10:00AM
Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Redpath, Ricki Lea 1 9:00AM
Ross, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rundle, Dane Michael John 1 9:00AM
Steinberger, Cloe Maree 1 9:00AM
Steinburger, Cloe Maree 1 9:00AM
Tucker, Joel Michael 1 9:00AM
Twaddle, Barbara Skyanne 1 9:00AM
Van Der Vegt, Jody Martin Stephen 1 9:00AM
Wakefield, Brodie Mitchell, Mr 2 10:30AM
Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Weazel, Latasha Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Webb, Kaya Jane 1 9:00AM
White, James Stephen 1 9:00AM
Zavazal, Shanna Jann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Zuiderbaan, Jake Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM