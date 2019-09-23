COURT: See the list of today’s court appearances

EACH day a number people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today/

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Sasha Lee, Ms 3 10:00AM

Barry, Phillip Lindsay 1 8:30AM

Bourgonje, Karla Jayde, Ms 1 9:00AM

Brady, Daniel Victor 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr 3 10:00AM

Burns, Daniel Brian 1 9:00AM

Cleland, Baylee Maree 1 9:00AM

Davis, James Christopher Mich, Mr 3 10:00AM

Delphin, Susan Elizabeth, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Doughty, Elijah Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Cossie John 3 10:30AM

Dunrobin, Donny-Lee, Mr 3 10:30AM

Dunrobin, Donny-Lee, Mr 1 10:30AM

Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Grieves, Sharon Lola, Mrs 2 9:00AM

Johnson, Ricky Jay 1 9:00AM

Langlo, Frederick Ezra, Mr 1 9:00AM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Magee, Robert Clement 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Jason Philip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Meiers, Michael Donald 1 9:00AM

Miller, Jeffrey Steven 1 9:00AM

Mimi, Eugene Edward, Mr 3 10:30AM

Mitchell, William Joseph 1 8:30AM

Morgan, Jody Nicole 1 9:00AM

Muir, Brodie Anthony 1 9:00AM

Murray, Michael John Junior 1 9:00AM

Nightingale, Anthony Christopher 1 8:30AM

Simpson, Shane Douglas 1 9:00AM

Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stanford, Brendan James 2 9:00AM

Strahan, Malcolm William 2 9:00AM

Van Egmond, Kristopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Graham Jack 1 9:00AM

Wanstall, Aaron Joseph 3 10:30AM

Waterton, Iris Lillian 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Kenneth Justin 3 10:00AM

Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree 1 9:00AM