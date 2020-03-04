COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Wednesday March 4.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 2:00PM

Anderson, Neville James 1 2:00PM

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 2:00PM

Arafa, Ahmed 1 9:00AM

Atkinson, Scott Aaron 1 2:00PM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Barnes, Kylie Rebecca, Ms 1 9:00AM

Barnett, Davina Anne 1 2:00PM

Bellert, Jason Scott 1 2:00PM

Bennett, Nathan John 1 2:00PM

Betts, Ben James 3 2:00PM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 3 2:00PM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 9:00AM

Butler, Anthony William 1 2:00PM

Cartwright, James Andrew 1 9:00AM

Conroy, James Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Currey, Craig Troy, Mr 1 2:00PM

Davies, Oren Thomas 1 2:00PM

Doyle, Martin James 1 2:00PM

Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 2:00PM

Falk, Kerry Lyn 1 9:00AM

Fargher, Cassidy Margaret 1 9:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 1 2:00PM

Franks, Cassidy Maddison 1 9:00AM

Gaskell, Daryal Roy 3 2:00PM

Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM

Godfrey, Timothy James 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Malcolm Peter 1 2:00PM

Graham, Rodney Malcolm, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM

Hales, Shawn Graham Douglas 3 2:00PM

Harrison, William Shade 1 8:30AM

Hill, Eddie 3 9:00AM

Hill, Michael Dare 1 2:00PM

Hinga, Billi Jo 1 9:00AM

Hinga, Meika Jayne 1 9:00AM

Hixon, Gregory Robert 1 2:00PM

Horo, Te Ariki 1 9:00AM

Horrigan, Dallas 1 2:00PM

Jacobs, Dianne Edwina, Mrs 1 2:00PM

Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Clifford John 1 2:00PM

Kemp, Clifford John 1 9:00AM

Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM

Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 1 9:00AM

King, Alexander O’Malley 1 2:00PM

Leedie, Harold Bradley 1 9:00AM

Leicht, Christine Linda 1 9:00AM

Lodewikus, David Micheal Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth 1 2:00PM

Matheson, Margaret Rose 1 9:00AM

Mcleod, William James 1 9:00AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM

Merrylees, Catalina 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Talitha Maree Mae 1 9:00AM

Mimi, David Eugene 1 2:00PM

Mimi, Eugene Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moss, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muckert, Simone Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM

Muggeridge, Christopher John 1 2:00PM

Muir, Brodie Anthony 1 2:00PM

Muir, Cody James Kenneth 1 2:00PM

Murray, Dion Scott 1 2:00PM

Murray, Dion Scott, Mr 1 2:00PM

Newcombe, Brett John 1 2:00PM

Olsen, Michael Xavier 1 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM

O’Rourke, Joshua James 1 9:00AM

Osborne, Joshua David John 1 9:00AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora 1 2:00PM

Rankin, Alex James 1 2:00PM

Rawlings, Jason Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 2:00PM

Reed, Nicholas James 3 2:00PM

Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John 1 2:00PM

Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 9:00AM

Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 2:00PM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM

Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr 3 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Rumpf, Michael James 1 2:00PM

Ryan, Paul James 1 9:00AM

Rybarczyk, Bert Erich 1 2:00PM

Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 9:00AM

Singleton, Andrina Faye 1 9:00AM

Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 2:00PM

Smith, Jacqueline Rae, Ms 1 2:00PM

Smith, Kim Doreen 3 9:00AM

Spanner, Elizabeth Ann Margaret 1 9:00AM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 1 9:00AM

Tighe, Ross Ian 1 2:00PM

Van Embden, Francis Henry John Bradley 3 2:00PM

Vaughan, Wayne Cecil 3 2:00PM

Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watson, Raphael John 1 2:00PM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wegert, Renee 1 9:00AM

Willadsen, Gary Desmond 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 3 9:00AM

Wilson, Anthony Ronald 1 2:00PM

Withers, Wilfred Powell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM