COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Wednesday March 4.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 2:00PM
Anderson, Neville James 1 2:00PM
Anderson, Travis Roy 1 2:00PM
Arafa, Ahmed 1 9:00AM
Atkinson, Scott Aaron 1 2:00PM
Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM
Barnes, Kylie Rebecca, Ms 1 9:00AM
Barnett, Davina Anne 1 2:00PM
Bellert, Jason Scott 1 2:00PM
Bennett, Nathan John 1 2:00PM
Betts, Ben James 3 2:00PM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr 3 2:00PM
Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM
Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 9:00AM
Butler, Anthony William 1 2:00PM
Cartwright, James Andrew 1 9:00AM
Conroy, James Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Currey, Craig Troy, Mr 1 2:00PM
Davies, Oren Thomas 1 2:00PM
Doyle, Martin James 1 2:00PM
Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM
Eichhorn, Michael 1 9:00AM
Elliott, Sabrina Maree 1 2:00PM
Falk, Kerry Lyn 1 9:00AM
Fargher, Cassidy Margaret 1 9:00AM
Finnegan, Caillan James 1 2:00PM
Franks, Cassidy Maddison 1 9:00AM
Gaskell, Daryal Roy 3 2:00PM
Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM
Godfrey, Timothy James 1 2:00PM
Gooda, Malcolm Peter 1 2:00PM
Graham, Rodney Malcolm, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gray, Maxwell Edward 1 2:00PM
Hales, Shawn Graham Douglas 3 2:00PM
Harrison, William Shade 1 8:30AM
Hill, Eddie 3 9:00AM
Hill, Michael Dare 1 2:00PM
Hinga, Billi Jo 1 9:00AM
Hinga, Meika Jayne 1 9:00AM
Hixon, Gregory Robert 1 2:00PM
Horo, Te Ariki 1 9:00AM
Horrigan, Dallas 1 2:00PM
Jacobs, Dianne Edwina, Mrs 1 2:00PM
Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Clifford John 1 2:00PM
Kemp, Clifford John 1 9:00AM
Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM
Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 1 9:00AM
King, Alexander O’Malley 1 2:00PM
Leedie, Harold Bradley 1 9:00AM
Leicht, Christine Linda 1 9:00AM
Lodewikus, David Micheal Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth 1 2:00PM
Matheson, Margaret Rose 1 9:00AM
Mcleod, William James 1 9:00AM
Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 2:00PM
Merrylees, Catalina 1 9:00AM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Talitha Maree Mae 1 9:00AM
Mimi, David Eugene 1 2:00PM
Mimi, Eugene Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moss, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muckert, Simone Lee, Miss 1 2:00PM
Muggeridge, Christopher John 1 2:00PM
Muir, Brodie Anthony 1 2:00PM
Muir, Cody James Kenneth 1 2:00PM
Murray, Dion Scott 1 2:00PM
Murray, Dion Scott, Mr 1 2:00PM
Newcombe, Brett John 1 2:00PM
Olsen, Michael Xavier 1 9:00AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 2:00PM
O’Rourke, Joshua James 1 9:00AM
Osborne, Joshua David John 1 9:00AM
Povey, Navajo Nikora 1 2:00PM
Rankin, Alex James 1 2:00PM
Rawlings, Jason Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, Mr 1 2:00PM
Rawsthorne, Christopher James 1 2:00PM
Reed, Nicholas James 3 2:00PM
Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John 1 2:00PM
Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 9:00AM
Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 2:00PM
Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM
Ross-Miller, Dunduli Malik, Mr 3 9:00AM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM
Rumpf, Michael James 1 2:00PM
Ryan, Paul James 1 9:00AM
Rybarczyk, Bert Erich 1 2:00PM
Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 9:00AM
Singleton, Andrina Faye 1 9:00AM
Smedley, Brendan Garry, Mr 1 2:00PM
Smith, Jacqueline Rae, Ms 1 2:00PM
Smith, Kim Doreen 3 9:00AM
Spanner, Elizabeth Ann Margaret 1 9:00AM
Swadling, George Joseph Thomas 1 9:00AM
Tighe, Ross Ian 1 2:00PM
Van Embden, Francis Henry John Bradley 3 2:00PM
Vaughan, Wayne Cecil 3 2:00PM
Walkingshaw, Shannen Rhianne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watson, Raphael John 1 2:00PM
Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 2:00PM
Wegert, Renee 1 9:00AM
Willadsen, Gary Desmond 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 3 9:00AM
Wilson, Anthony Ronald 1 2:00PM
Withers, Wilfred Powell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM