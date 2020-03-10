COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, March 10.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Anderson, William Russell Lindsay 1 8:30AM
Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 3 9:00AM
Barnes, Kylie Rebecca, Ms 1 9:00AM
Butler, Eleanor 3 2:00PM
Capsanis, Cassandra, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Coyle, Paige Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cranston, Emma Jean 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Eichhorn, Michael 3 9:00AM
Fehlhaber, Kye James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher-Cairns, Keenan Allan 1 9:00AM
Fisher-Cairns, Keenan Allan 1 8:30AM
Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Philip John 2 9:00AM
Graham, Rodney Malcolm, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James 1 9:00AM
Horrobin, Kenneth Charles 1 9:00AM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 8:30AM
Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM
Jacobi, Reece Angus 1 9:00AM
King, Brett Victor 1 9:00AM
Kupke, Shane Michael, Mr 2 9:00AM
Lancaster, Mitchell Ryan 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcgregor, Tracy Leanne 1 8:30AM
Mcgregor, Tracy Leanne 1 9:00AM
Meiers, Michael Donald 1 9:00AM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moran, Cody Ray, Mr 1 8:30AM
Murray, Marjorie Joyce 1 8:30AM
Murray, Patricia Faye 1 8:30AM
Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Gavin John 1 9:00AM
Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 1 9:00AM
Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sue, Brian James 1 9:00AM
Turner, Norton John 2 9:00AM
Vaughan, Ricky 3 2:00PM
Walsh, Steven Patrick 1 8:30AM