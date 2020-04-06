COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 28 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday April 6.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Altamimi, Ali Mahdi 1 9:00AM
Anderson, William Russell Lindsay 3 10:30AM
Ansford, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Tres Avon Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Bunn, Toni-Maree Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Byers, Damien Peter 1 9:00AM
Comollatti, Quentein Boyd 1 9:00AM
Driessens, Dylan Cody 3 10:00AM
Emonds, Benjamin James 1 8:30AM
Felhaber, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM
Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss 1 8:30AM
Keiler, Megan Lavina Ann 1 9:00AM
Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Maxwell, Adam John 3 10:30AM
Mckinley, Noeline Joyce 1 9:00AM
Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 10:30AM
Richardson, Malcolm Edgar, Mr 1 8:30AM
Salter, Craig Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scott, June Margarett 1 9:00AM
Smith, Anita 1 8:30AM
Walker, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM
Winn, Travis Robert Alfred 1 9:00AM
Yoren, Jeremy