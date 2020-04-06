COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 28 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday April 6.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Altamimi, Ali Mahdi 1 9:00AM

Anderson, William Russell Lindsay 3 10:30AM

Ansford, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Tres Avon Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Bunn, Toni-Maree Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Byers, Damien Peter 1 9:00AM

Comollatti, Quentein Boyd 1 9:00AM

Driessens, Dylan Cody 3 10:00AM

Emonds, Benjamin James 1 8:30AM

Felhaber, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fielder, Michael William John 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss 1 8:30AM

Keiler, Megan Lavina Ann 1 9:00AM

Mathieson, Tracy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Maxwell, Adam John 3 10:30AM

Mckinley, Noeline Joyce 1 9:00AM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 10:30AM

Richardson, Malcolm Edgar, Mr 1 8:30AM

Salter, Craig Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scott, June Margarett 1 9:00AM

Smith, Anita 1 8:30AM

Walker, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM

Winn, Travis Robert Alfred 1 9:00AM

Yoren, Jeremy