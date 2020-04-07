COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 15 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday April 7.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Algie, Luke James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bunn, Toni-Maree Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carll, Patrick Oliver 1 9:00AM

Crawford, Samuel Beau 3 1:00PM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Phillip Brian 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Angellina Kelly 1 9:00AM

Illin, Gwendolyn Lucinda Carol 3 1:00PM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss 3 9:00AM

Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, Kai Dylan 1 9:00AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams-Coveney, Keiisha Louise 1 9:00AM

Young, Zachary Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM