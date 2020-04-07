COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 15 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday April 7.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Algie, Luke James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bunn, Toni-Maree Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carll, Patrick Oliver 1 9:00AM
Crawford, Samuel Beau 3 1:00PM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 1 9:00AM
Gulf, Phillip Brian 1 9:00AM
Hamilton, Angellina Kelly 1 9:00AM
Illin, Gwendolyn Lucinda Carol 3 1:00PM
Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss 3 9:00AM
Savage-Gregory, Caleb Joshua 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turner, Kai Dylan 1 9:00AM
White, Garrett Vivian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams-Coveney, Keiisha Louise 1 9:00AM
Young, Zachary Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM