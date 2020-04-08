Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

Jack Evans
8th Apr 2020 6:27 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 7.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Anderson, Che-Leon Christopher 1 8:30AM

Anderson, Neville James 1 2:00PM

Brigg, Vernon Keith 1 9:00AM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 1 9:00AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 3 10:00AM

Burton, Lian Dorrelle, Ms 1 8:30AM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

De Silva, Jason Andrew Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM

Doyle, Ryan Paul 3 10:00AM

Doyle, Simon 1 2:00PM

Eastell, Allana Kay 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Phillip Brian 1 9:00AM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert 3 10:30AM

Hare, Bradley Glenn 1 8:30AM

Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean 1 2:00PM

Hayes, Clinton Benjamin 1 8:30AM

Hilt, Natasha Jane 1 8:30AM

Hong, Anthony Ronald 1 8:30AM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 8:30AM

Hoy, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Luke James 3 10:00AM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Levinge, Alia Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM

Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb 1 8:30AM

Lynch, Harrison Chuck Norris 1 9:00AM

Mcbean, Stuart James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccabe, Dale Ashley 1 8:30AM

Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 2:00PM

Seaby, Lincon Dale 1 8:30AM

Shultz, Michael Grant 1 8:30AM

Singleton, Danielle Lee 1 8:30AM

Sondergeld, Dewi Joe, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tarry, Ronald Eric 1 9:00AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 1 9:00AM

Truss, Ashlee Kate 1 8:30AM

Watkin, Cameron William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wenck, Mitchell Graham 1 9:00AM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward 1 9:00AM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 2:00PM

