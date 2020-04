COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 9.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 9:00AM

Conde, Donato 3 9:00AM

Deschamps, Joshua Carbon 3 9:00AM

Fleming, Michael William, Mr 3 2:00PM

Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 3 9:00AM

Horo, Te Ariki 3 2:00PM

Kielly, Niouoolya Kooronyu Kami 3 9:00AM

King, Kailub Zacc, Mr 3 9:00AM

Lydiard, Aaron James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Harrison Chuck Norris 3 9:00AM

Mocker, Craig, Mr 3 9:00AM

Moran, Cody Ray, Mr 3 2:00PM

Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss 1 10:00AM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 3 2:00PM

Philp, John 3 9:00AM

Rebbeck, Darren James, Mr 3 2:00PM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd 3 9:00AM

Seaby, Lincon Dale 3 2:00PM

Spencer, Bradley John 3 9:00AM

Tarry, Ronald Eric 1 11:00AM

Yoren, Jeremy 3 11:30AM