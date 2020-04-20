COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 20.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Aspinall, Jamie William 1 8:30AM

Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM

Barrett, Liam Connor 1 9:00AM

Cappie, Mitchell Dean 1 8:30AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Chilly, Mathew Graham Reed 1 8:30AM

Cooke, Bradley John 3 10:30AM

Darwin, Rodney Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Leasha Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mccoombes, Zoey Frances 1 8:30AM

Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 3 10:30AM

Milner, Matthew Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Nathan James 3 10:00AM

Perkins, Bruce William 1 9:00AM

Piper, Gloria Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Smith, Jay Derek Paul Josep 1 9:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Webster-Scott, Alexander Jordan 3 10:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 3 10:30AM

Wosomo, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM