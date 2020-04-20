COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 20.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Aspinall, Jamie William 1 8:30AM
Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM
Barrett, Liam Connor 1 9:00AM
Cappie, Mitchell Dean 1 8:30AM
Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM
Chilly, Mathew Graham Reed 1 8:30AM
Cooke, Bradley John 3 10:30AM
Darwin, Rodney Jeremy 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Leasha Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Mccoombes, Zoey Frances 1 8:30AM
Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 3 10:30AM
Milner, Matthew Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Nathan James 3 10:00AM
Perkins, Bruce William 1 9:00AM
Piper, Gloria Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Smith, Jay Derek Paul Josep 1 9:00AM
Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Webster-Scott, Alexander Jordan 3 10:00AM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd 3 10:30AM
Wosomo, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM