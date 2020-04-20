Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
News

COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

Jack Evans
20th Apr 2020 6:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, April 20.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Aspinall, Jamie William 1 8:30AM

Aspinall, Neville William Junior 1 9:00AM

Barrett, Liam Connor 1 9:00AM

Cappie, Mitchell Dean 1 8:30AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Chilly, Mathew Graham Reed 1 8:30AM

Cooke, Bradley John 3 10:30AM

Darwin, Rodney Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Leasha Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mccoombes, Zoey Frances 1 8:30AM

Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 3 10:30AM

Milner, Matthew Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Nathan James 3 10:00AM

Perkins, Bruce William 1 9:00AM

Piper, Gloria Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Smith, Jay Derek Paul Josep 1 9:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Webster-Scott, Alexander Jordan 3 10:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 3 10:30AM

Wosomo, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petition to relax isolation rules has almost 500 signatures

        premium_icon Petition to relax isolation rules has almost 500 signatures

        News I’m not asking for restrictions to lowered, just reassessed

        Softball-sized hail hits Rocky area, injuries reported

        Softball-sized hail hits Rocky area, injuries reported

        News Rockhampton cops a hammering as huge hail smashes the district.

        Paramedics called for man hit by hail in the head

        premium_icon Paramedics called for man hit by hail in the head

        News The bleeding has been described as quite serious and difficult to control.