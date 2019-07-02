Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
COURT: See who is appearing in Rocky court today

Maddelin McCosker
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:37 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Anderson, Matthew Allen Eddie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bates, Adrian Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bell, Peter Alexander, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bland, Tyler Alan, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dooley, Herbert Arden, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Doughty, Elijah Kenneth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ezzy, Kyl John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gibbens, Stephen Alistair, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gordon, Rollin Andrew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Graham, Sandra Louise, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Grainger, Timothy Shane, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hamilton, Vernon Larry Douglas, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hickson, Joseph Patrick, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Hill, Damian Peter, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Jacobs, Dianne Edwina, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Langley, Belinda May, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Lynch, Harrison Chuck Norris, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mackay, Breanna Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Malone, Heather Jacqueline, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mansfield, Amanda Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Marsh, Renae Maree, court room 1 at 1:00PM
  • Mason, Kevin Joseph Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mimi, David Eugene, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Mitchell, Kimberley Ruth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Nai, Jeanon Ivy, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Robertson, Madison, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Schafferius, Gavin James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Schafferius, Gavin James, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Smith, Jordan John Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tremaine, Brodie Adam Matthew, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Twaddle, David Lindsay, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wheeler, Martin John, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Whitton, Terry Ian, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Whitworth, Casey Lance, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Wilkinson, Casey, court room 1 at 9:00AM
