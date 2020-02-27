COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today
Every Thursday any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Yeppoon Courts today, Thursday February 27.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Brown, Mary Clare 1 9:00AM
Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM
Chilcott, Roger 1 9:00AM
Dundon, Owden Jack 1 9:00AM
Ewings, David George Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fry, Ashleigh Megan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Geissmann, Buster Buck 1 9:00AM
Harrower, Jamie Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Haydock, Matthew Isaac 1 9:00AM
Holland, Jessica Therese, Miss 1 9:00AM
Horton, Trent John 1 9:00AM
Insley, Jason Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Keily, Joel Micah Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lawson, Karma Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Lovegrove, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM
Maclean, Kurt Douglas 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Joshua Luke 1 9:00AM
Pakleppa, Brendan Dwayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Povey, Navajo Nikora 1 9:00AM
Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Richards, Robert John Edward 1 9:00AM
Smalley, Kaleb Douglas 1 9:00AM
Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Weier, Swaine Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wetzler, Connor Barry Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss 1 9:00AM