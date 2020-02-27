COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

See the list of those in Yeppoon Court below.

Every Thursday any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Yeppoon Courts today, Thursday February 27.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Brown, Mary Clare 1 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Chilcott, Roger 1 9:00AM

Dundon, Owden Jack 1 9:00AM

Ewings, David George Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fry, Ashleigh Megan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Geissmann, Buster Buck 1 9:00AM

Harrower, Jamie Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Haydock, Matthew Isaac 1 9:00AM

Holland, Jessica Therese, Miss 1 9:00AM

Horton, Trent John 1 9:00AM

Insley, Jason Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Keily, Joel Micah Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lawson, Karma Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Lovegrove, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM

Maclean, Kurt Douglas 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Joshua Luke 1 9:00AM

Pakleppa, Brendan Dwayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora 1 9:00AM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Richards, Robert John Edward 1 9:00AM

Smalley, Kaleb Douglas 1 9:00AM

Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weier, Swaine Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wetzler, Connor Barry Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss 1 9:00AM