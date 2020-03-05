COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today
Every Thursday any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrate Courts today, March 5.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Blade, Zane Daniel 1 9:00AM
Cox, Riley Alan 1 9:00AM
Keech, Nola Joi 1 9:00AM
Kello, Shane Brian 1 9:00AM
Lodwick, Christine Margaret 1 9:00AM
Mclarty, Steven Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM
Mott, Jessie Lee 1 9:00AM
Moule, Steven Joseph 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Stephen David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newell, Fiona Kay 1 9:00AM
Olde, Misty Chantelle 1 9:00AM
Pitt, Phillip Henry Mark 1 9:00AM
Ross-Freeman, Tiarna Dianna 1 9:00AM
Stokes, Dylan Todd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stower, Jake Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turner, Eric Robert Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Nek, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Weier, Swaine Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Welsh, Theresa Ann 1 9:00AM