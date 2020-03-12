Menu
gavel, court, generic
COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

Jack Evans
12th Mar 2020 6:41 AM
Every Thursday any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrate Court today, March 12.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Baldwin, Courtney June 1 9:00AM

Byrt, Conrad Joshua 1 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Collins, Matthew Philip, Mr 1 9:00AM

De Landelles Barnicoat, Cody Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donnollan, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Fry, Ashleigh Megan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gellatly, Brent Victor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holland, Jessica Therese, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hudson, Mark Edwin George 1 9:00AM

Insley, Jason Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Keily, Joel Micah Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Laverty, Terence Joseph 1 9:00AM

Maclean, Kurt Douglas 1 9:00AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora 1 9:00AM

Richards, Robert John Edward 1 9:00AM

Scott, Michael Noel 1 9:00AM

Sidari, Sally, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Steedman, Sharron Maree 1 9:00AM

Wetzler, Connor Barry Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

