COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton and Yeppoon today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 57 people appearing in Rockhampton and Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday November 28.

ROCKHAMPTON:

Aitchison, James Roy, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Anderson, Travis Roy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Curry, Anthony James, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM

Dodds, Jasmine Marie, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Doyle, Tayla Ann, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Driessens, Mandy Elizabeth, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Egretz, Kevin Ellis, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM

Gebadi, Nashua Misa, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM

Gertz, Merlin Nikolaus, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Godfrey, Daniel James, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Gordon, Kymberley Ann, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Graham, Rodney Malcolm, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Hampson, Kade William, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Hilt, Natasha Jane, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Hudson, Jeffery Charles, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Johnstone, Kimberly Kay, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Jukes, Christopher Lee, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Kellaway, Benjamin, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Larsen, Jamie-Lee, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Lynch, Bartholomew Joseph, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Lynch, Shauna Lynette-Sky, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Mowen, Bevan Alan, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Muir, Jarrod Roy, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Richards, Troy Thomas, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Richardson, Gavin John, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Saunders, Tristan Lindsay, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Saunders, Tristian Lindsay, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Skillington, Brock Andrew, courtroom 2 at 2:00PM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Welsh, Trudy Violet, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

YEPPOON:

Bambling, Kelvin James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Dingley, Joshua Connor, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Halfpenny, Victor Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hinton, James Anthony, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hoffmann, Anthony John, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Ilett, Karen Jane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Kershaw, Jarod Colby, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lodwick, Christine Margaret, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Macalpine, Blair John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Miller, Oliver William, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Robertson, Christopher Charles, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Sandy, Karen Liza, courtroom 1 at 1:50PM

Scott, Dean James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Slater, Keith Albert, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Spencer, Aaron John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Stanke, Catriona Michelle, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Trickey, Brenden John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Trickey, Casey Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Walker, Diane Lisa, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Warry, Travis Richard, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Watson, Tre Alfred Charles, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Willcox, Kielan Charles, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Wilson, Jay David, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM