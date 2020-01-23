COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton and Yeppoon today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton and Yeppoon Magistrates Courts today, Thursday January 23.

(Key: Name – courtroom – time appearing)

Rockhampton:

Bond, Elizabeth Amanda 1 8:30AM

Brown, Ralph Livingston, Mr 3 12:00PM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 8:30AM

Cavanagh, Jackson Reive 3 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 3 9:00AM

Cornick, Jesse Cameron 3 9:00AM

Dynevor, Denzel 1 9:00AM

Evans, Jeremy Kevin, Mr 3 2:00PM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 9:00AM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 8:30AM

Fry, Rocket James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Harris, Matthew Robert, Mr 3 2:00PM

Jones, Brett Anthony Armstron 1 8:30AM

Manfred, Codie William 3 2:00PM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 8:30AM

Meredith, Leilani Eve 1 8:30AM

Metzroth, Ryan Martin 3 2:00PM

Miller, Stewart Russell, Mr 3 2:00PM

Moore, John Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moore, Vicki Louise 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Maclaine Kennedy Wade 3 9:00AM

Rankin, Alex James 3 9:00AM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 8:30AM

Thaiday, Charles Robert 3 2:00PM

Tiaaleaiga, Lui Matalio Dylan 1 8:30AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris 3 2:00PM

Walding, Lachlin Mccall, Mr 3 2:00PM

Williams, Trevor John 2 9:00AM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 3 2:00PM

Woods, Thomas Oliver 3 9:00AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 3 9:00AM

Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr

Yeppoon:

Atkins, Jason Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM

Chilcott, Roger 1 9:00AM

Coetzee, Stefan 1 9:00AM

Dundon, Owden Jack 1 9:00AM

Haxell, Russ Puvadune 1 9:00AM

Hinton, James Anthony 1 9:00AM

Jennings, Luke Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Keily, Joel Micah Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rackley, Jenna Jane 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Dwayne John 1 9:00AM

Steedman, Sharron Maree 1 9:00AM

Thulin, Rebecca Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Trickey, Casey Lee 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Watson, Tre Alfred Charles 1 9:00AM

Whittaker, Joseph Henry 1 9:00AM