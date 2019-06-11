Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

11th Jun 2019 8:08 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Adams, Christopher Owen Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Albury, Denise Evelyn, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Amos, Nicholas Joseph, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Belot, Marcus James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Boelens, Trudie Ann, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Boggs, Calum Nathan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bryan, Mervyn James, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Cameron, Roderick James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Clark, Debra Jeanene, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Costelloe, Israel Hans, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Curry, Jaide Emily, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dyball-Mclellan, Lachlan, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Forbes, Brady Thomas, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Harbord, Andrew Ryan, court room 1at 9:00AM
  • Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Heming, Alex William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hilt, Natasha Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Howell, Travis Leonard, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Jacobs, Dianne Edwina, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Longhurst, Richard John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mackie, Tayne Ashley, court room 1 at 12:00PM
  • Mitchell, Kimberley Ruth, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Oakley, Andrew Peter Cameron, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • O'Keeffe, Clayton Tate, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Owens, Danny James, court room 1 9:00AM
  • Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Reynolds, Steve Ernest, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Richards, Charlotte Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Saltner, Kevin Joseph, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Siggers, Donna Gay, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Stanford, Brendan James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Stone, Leah Trisha, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • T Hart, Joshua Ronald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Toby-Perry, Ellen Louise, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Twaddle, Hedley James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Venner, Robert James Maxwell, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • White, Terry Royce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Whitworth, Casey Lance, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wildman, Wayne Joel, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Samuel John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

