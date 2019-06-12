COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Abraham, Caitland Rita May, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Accoom, Jennifer Gail, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Accoom, Richard Colin, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Adams, Christopher Owen Charles, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Atkin, Angela Lee, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Atkinson, Justin Wade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Bean, Aydon Tyron Shannon, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Bowles, Gerald Thomas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Brigg, Vernon Keith, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Broome, Bryden James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Bryan, Mervyn James, court room 3 at 9:00AM
- Busby, Danny John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Campbell, Blair Edward, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Carbine, Sheila Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Costelloe, Boaz Michael, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Costelloe, Boaz Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Doughty, Elijah Kenneth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Doyle, James Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Doyle, Nathan Jarrod, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Esler, Clay David John, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Field, Jake Daniel Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Gleeson, Reece James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Gooda, Judith Linda, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Graham, Terry Donald, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Green, Peter James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Guldur, Ayse Yasmin, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Harris, Thomas Henry, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Highley, Shae Mary-Ellen, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hill, Aaron Robert, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Hill, Jeffrey Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Holland, Samantha Lee, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Hopkins, Adam Joseph, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Johnston, Jackelyn Anne, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Jones, Justin Dean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Judd, Kellie Marie, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kowalski, Torey Cameron, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Lees, Rebecca Charlotte, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Leo, Lynton Lionel, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Lister, Colin Martin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Macdonald, Arthur Lewis, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Mack, Joshua Stanley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mason, Nicky Alexandra, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mcdonell, Lachlan James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mcgregor, Ronald Patrick, court room 1 9:00AM
- Mitchell, Isaac William, Mr, court room 1 9:00AM
- Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
- Nitz, Hayden John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- O'Brien, Shane Joseph, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- O'Keeffe, Clayton Tate, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Oliveira Nunes, Anderson Junior, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Painter, Lyorde Francis, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Rankin, Alex James, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Rasmussen, Beau, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Reid, Jacinta Joy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Richardson, Paul Bradley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Schmidt, Trent Adam, court room 1 9:00AM
- Schuh, Nicholas Craig, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Shaw, Alysha Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Shields, Daniel John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Simpson, Clint James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Smith, Anita, court room 3 at 2:00PM
- Sondergeld, Elise Patricia, unknown court room at 8:30AM
- Sorensen, Stephen Ross, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Spark, Daniel Wayne, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Stacey, John William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Tiers, Dorothy Constance, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Titmus, Tremayne Lomas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Tremaine, Brodie Adam Matthew, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Watkin, Cameron William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- White, Carol Beatrice, Ms, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Williams, Karry Joyce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM