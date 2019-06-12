Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

12th Jun 2019 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Abraham, Caitland Rita May, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Accoom, Jennifer Gail, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Accoom, Richard Colin, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Adams, Christopher Owen Charles, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Atkin, Angela Lee, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Atkinson, Justin Wade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bean, Aydon Tyron Shannon, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bowles, Gerald Thomas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Brigg, Vernon Keith, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Broome, Bryden James, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bryan, Mervyn James, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Busby, Danny John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Campbell, Blair Edward, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Carbine, Sheila Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Costelloe, Boaz Michael, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Costelloe, Boaz Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Doughty, Elijah Kenneth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Doyle, James Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Doyle, Nathan Jarrod, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Esler, Clay David John, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Field, Jake Daniel Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gleeson, Reece James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gooda, Judith Linda, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Graham, Terry Donald, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Green, Peter James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Guldur, Ayse Yasmin, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Harris, Thomas Henry, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Highley, Shae Mary-Ellen, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hill, Aaron Robert, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Hill, Jeffrey Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Holland, Samantha Lee, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Hopkins, Adam Joseph, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Johnston, Jackelyn Anne, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Jones, Justin Dean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Judd, Kellie Marie, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kowalski, Torey Cameron, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lees, Rebecca Charlotte, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Leo, Lynton Lionel, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lister, Colin Martin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Macdonald, Arthur Lewis, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Mack, Joshua Stanley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mason, Nicky Alexandra, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mcdonell, Lachlan James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mcglinchy, Christopher Travis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mcgregor, Ronald Patrick, court room 1 9:00AM
  • Mitchell, Isaac William, Mr, court room 1 9:00AM
  • Moran, Cody Ray, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Nitz, Hayden John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • O'Brien, Shane Joseph, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • O'Keeffe, Clayton Tate, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Oliveira Nunes, Anderson Junior, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Painter, Lyorde Francis, Mr, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rankin, Alex James, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Rasmussen, Beau, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Reid, Jacinta Joy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richardson, Paul Bradley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Schmidt, Trent Adam, court room 1 9:00AM
  • Schuh, Nicholas Craig, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Shaw, Alysha Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Shields, Daniel John, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Simpson, Clint James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Anita, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Sondergeld, Elise Patricia, unknown court room at 8:30AM
  • Sorensen, Stephen Ross, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Spark, Daniel Wayne, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Stacey, John William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tiers, Dorothy Constance, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Titmus, Tremayne Lomas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tremaine, Brodie Adam Matthew, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Watkin, Cameron William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • White, Carol Beatrice, Ms, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Karry Joyce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

    premium_icon Football refs threaten boycott as abuse escalates

    Soccer 'Ongoing unacceptable behaviour' prompts radical response

    Cattle baron lands malfunctioning helicopter by ear

    premium_icon Cattle baron lands malfunctioning helicopter by ear

    News Sir Graham McCamley shares near-death experience

    Capricornia well looked after in state budget

    premium_icon Capricornia well looked after in state budget

    Politics Unpacking the 2019-2020 Queensland Government budget

    School footy live streaming back on today

    School footy live streaming back on today

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live