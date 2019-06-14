Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
News

COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

14th Jun 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Adams, Christopher Owen Charles, court room 2 at 2:00PM
  • Adams, Zane Robert Paul, court room1 at 9:00AM
  • Algy, Scott Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Barnes, Leslie Dawn, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Begley, Christopher John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Carr, Garry Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Clifford, Connor Craig, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Coyne, Steven Joseph, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Crane, Matthew Jacob, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Crane, Taylor James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Doyle, Cossie John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Egretz, Kevin Ellis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Elliott, Michael Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Frenken, Matthew John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Girdler, Ronald Trent, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Hansen, Joshua Warren, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Henry, Thelma Lois, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kaylee, Tracy Lynn, Ms, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Mckinley, Michael Hayes, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mcleod, Dean George, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Moore, Kaye Ann, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Murray, Brendan Jole, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Newell, Fiona Kay, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Newell, Fiona Kay, court room 1 at 10:00AM
  • Oakley, Andrew Peter Cameron, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Oakley, Kayla May, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Perkins, Clint James, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Pretlove, Kleint Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Quelch, Mitchell Thomas Frederick, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rankin, Sean Norris Leo, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richardson, John Eric, Mr, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Ryan, Paige Rae, Ms, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Scott, Cameron Douglas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Seabrook, Callum James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Steel, Travis John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Swan, Joseph Daniel, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thaiday, Charles Robert, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Tiers, Dorothy Constance, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tunnah, James Alfred, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tye, Zac Jason Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Underwood, Colin John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Walker, Kylee Merle, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Webb, Kaya Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • White, James Stephen, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Adani groundwater plan approved

    premium_icon Adani groundwater plan approved

    News Adani's final hurdle has been approved with conditions

    Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

    premium_icon Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

    Crime And he'd never renewed his licence after SA drunk drive