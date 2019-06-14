News
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Adams, Christopher Owen Charles, court room 2 at 2:00PM
- Adams, Zane Robert Paul, court room1 at 9:00AM
- Algy, Scott Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Barnes, Leslie Dawn, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Begley, Christopher John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Carr, Garry Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Clifford, Connor Craig, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Conlon, Dakota Minyin Robin, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Coyne, Steven Joseph, court room 2 at 9:00AM
- Crane, Matthew Jacob, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Crane, Taylor James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Doyle, Cossie John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Egretz, Kevin Ellis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Elliott, Michael Andrew, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Frenken, Matthew John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Girdler, Ronald Trent, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Hansen, Joshua Warren, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Henry, Thelma Lois, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kaylee, Tracy Lynn, Ms, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Mckinley, Michael Hayes, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mcleod, Dean George, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Moore, Kaye Ann, court room 2 at 9:00AM
- Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Murray, Brendan Jole, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Newell, Fiona Kay, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Newell, Fiona Kay, court room 1 at 10:00AM
- Oakley, Andrew Peter Cameron, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Oakley, Kayla May, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Perkins, Clint James, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Pretlove, Kleint Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Quelch, Mitchell Thomas Frederick, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Rankin, Sean Norris Leo, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Richardson, John Eric, Mr, court room 3 at 10:30AM
- Ryan, Paige Rae, Ms, court room 3 at 10:00AM
- Scott, Cameron Douglas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Seabrook, Callum James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Silvester, Hayden Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Steel, Travis John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Swan, Joseph Daniel, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Thaiday, Charles Robert, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Tiers, Dorothy Constance, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Tunnah, James Alfred, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Tye, Zac Jason Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Underwood, Colin John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Van Den Hoek, Kaz Hubutus, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Walker, Kylee Merle, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Webb, Kaya Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- White, James Stephen, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM