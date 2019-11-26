COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday November 26.

Anderson, Mareea Olivia, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Birchall, Kim, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Brown, Emily Sandra, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Brown, Larcome Allan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Burke, Daphne-Jill, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Cedric, Frederick Silas, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Cooke, Bradley John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Currey, Craig Troy, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Doak, Myron Isiah, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Dudarko, Meagan Louise, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Fisher, Emily Gail, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Geiszler, Jessica Alice, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Hayes, Clive, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Jamieson, Kerry-Nash, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Johnson, Jessie Joy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Kennedy, Adam John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lawrence, Stella Jean, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Leo, Lynton Lionel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lister, Samantha, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Lynch, David Andrew, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lyon, Dale Luke, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Pearson, Jacinta Maree, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Peterson, Cimerond, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Pope-Jones, Lleyton, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Richards, Kiel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Robinson, David Henry Ambrose, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Rudolph, Anthony Michael Belz, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Skinner, Christopher Ian, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Walsh, Mitchell John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Ware, Dalihias Georgina, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Warwick, Crystal Louise, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

White, Charnell Antisha Malesse, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Williams, Joseph, courtroom 1 at 9.00AM