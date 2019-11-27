COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

## HAVE YOU /CHECKED COPYRIGHT /CLEARANCE ?? CHECK LEGALS BEFORE USE 16 Jul 2003 Crime & Misconduct (CMC) Star Chamber hearing re Natasha Ryan's absence. Rockhampton courthouse where the inquiry is being held PicNathan/Richter buildings qld court exterior

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 71 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 27.

Ackland, Dean, Courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Anderson, Shane Justin, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Baira, Nathan Ryan Robert Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Brannelly, Peter John Patrick, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Brown, Colby Ryan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Buchholz, Leeanne Joy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Burgen, Richard Alan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Burnell, Wayne Bevon William, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Burrows, Timothy James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Collins, James Leslie, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Costelloe, Israel Hans, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Cunningham, Kevin John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Davis, Micheal Anthony, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Dennis, Stephen John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Drake, Brendan John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Elliott, Anthony Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Flenady, Tracey Ann, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Flesher, Russell, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Freeman, Leon Edward, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Gooda, Judith Linda, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Grant, Wakada Chenoa, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Green, Phillip James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Holt, Charles Robert, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Inkerman, Phillip Robbie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Irving, Christopher Allan, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Johnston, Jackelyn Anne, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Kennedy, Adam John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Keough, Geoffrey James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Leahy, Sarah-Grace May, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Lewis, Rebecca Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lill, Bailey Joseph, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Manuele, Joshua-Jack Salvatore, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mattson, Ian, courtroom 1 qt 9:00AM

Mcmahon, Liam Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Moran, Michael George, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Newcombe, Brett John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Pakleppa, Kathryn Lee, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Potter, Lorraine Ann, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Ray, Darnsey James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Rebbeck, Darren James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Reid, Sandra, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Richardson, Brad David, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Ryu, Jungjea, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Saunders, Maree Fay, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Sefo Schibrowski, Nicholas Kane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Senekal, Riaan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Serio, Justin Brodie, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Shields, Daniel John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Singh, Amreet, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Sleeman, Christopher Wayne, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Smith, Anita, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Smith, Peggy Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Stevenson, Karen Joy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Trembath, Rebecca Ellen, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Van Der Vegt, Jody Martin Stephen, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Williams, Karry Joyce, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Williams, Philip Andrew, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Womal, Patsy Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Youl, Dylan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Yow-Yeh, Gregory John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Yow-Yeh, Gregory John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM