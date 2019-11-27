COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 71 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday November 27.
Ackland, Dean, Courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Anderson, Shane Justin, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Baira, Nathan Ryan Robert Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Brannelly, Peter John Patrick, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Brown, Colby Ryan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Buchholz, Leeanne Joy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Burgen, Richard Alan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Burnell, Wayne Bevon William, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Burrows, Timothy James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Collins, James Leslie, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Costelloe, Israel Hans, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Cunningham, Kevin John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Davis, Micheal Anthony, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Dennis, Stephen John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Drake, Brendan John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Elliott, Anthony Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Flenady, Tracey Ann, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Flesher, Russell, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Freeman, Leon Edward, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Gooda, Judith Linda, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Grant, Wakada Chenoa, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Holt, Charles Robert, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Inkerman, Phillip Robbie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Irving, Christopher Allan, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Jabboury, Ken Anthony, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Johnston, Jackelyn Anne, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Kennedy, Adam John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Keough, Geoffrey James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Leahy, Sarah-Grace May, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Lewis, Rebecca Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Lill, Bailey Joseph, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Manuele, Joshua-Jack Salvatore, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Mattson, Ian, courtroom 1 qt 9:00AM
Mcmahon, Liam Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Moran, Michael George, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Newcombe, Brett John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Pakleppa, Kathryn Lee, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Potter, Lorraine Ann, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Ray, Darnsey James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Rebbeck, Darren James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Reid, Sandra, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Richards, Luke Jeffrey, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Richardson, Brad David, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Ryu, Jungjea, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Saunders, Maree Fay, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Sefo Schibrowski, Nicholas Kane, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Senekal, Riaan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Serio, Justin Brodie, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Shields, Daniel John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Silvester, Hayden Patrick, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Singh, Amreet, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Sleeman, Christopher Wayne, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Smith, Anita, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Smith, Peggy Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Stevenson, Karen Joy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Trembath, Rebecca Ellen, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Van Der Vegt, Jody Martin Stephen, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Williams, Karry Joyce, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Williams, Philip Andrew, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Womal, Patsy Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Youl, Dylan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Yow-Yeh, Gregory John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Yow-Yeh, Gregory John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM