Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

29th Nov 2019 7:07 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 57 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday November 29.

Accoom, Richard Colin, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Adidi, Jonathon George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Austin, Ian, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Barnes, Kylie Rebecca, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Batley, Julie Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Blucher, Reece Douglas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Brown, Lionel James, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Byrnes, Kahlia Grace, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Close, Cheyanne Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Corbett, James-Michael Glenn, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Cuffe, Troy Anthony, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM

De Blaauw, Matthew Peter, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Dooley, Herbert Arden, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Duff, Ronald James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Eves, Shacara Narelle, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Godfrey, Daniel James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Gooda, Malcolm Peter, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hobbs, Danielle Ashley Kennedy, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Jacobs, Dianne Edwina, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lill, Bailey Joseph, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Lodewikus, Timothy Mark, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lynch, Krystal Ann Joy-Marie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Malcolm, Latarney Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Marshall, Timothy James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Joseph Francis Michael, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mills, Geoffrey Lucas, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Moran, Michael George, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Pargetter, Jasmine Renae, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Pattenden, Shaun David, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Rankin, David James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Ray, Kieran Kevin, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Reading, Jye Dane, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Richardson, Fiona Loyla, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Sawley, Beau Angus, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Sealey, Leon James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Smith, Grant Allen, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Spindler, Nardean Victor, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Sutherland, David Mark Tony Elvis, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

White, Terry Royce, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM

Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Williams, John Manning, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Woods, Thomas Oliver, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Wooler, Louise Tamara, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

