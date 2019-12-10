COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 63 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday December 10.
Andersen, Steven Anthony, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Anderson, Mareea Olivia, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Anderson, William Russell Lindsay, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Barnes, Natasha Ruth, Courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Bell, Sharon Joan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Blair, Harrison, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Blair, Harrison, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Bloomfield, Raymond Staford, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM
Blucher, Reece Douglas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Bradshaw, Michael Edward, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Brennan, Clint James, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Brown, Larcome Allan, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM
Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM
Brown, Ralph Livingston, Courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Butler, Anthony George Denis, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Cameron, Malcolm Maurice, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Carlo, Hughie Phillip, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM
Cassady-Wacando, Zelman Shane Montaro, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Davies, Oren Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Deans, Christopher Warren, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Dundon, Liam Stafford, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Dynevor, Denzel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Elliott, Damien John, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Hixon, Kylie-Jo, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Horton, Christopher Robert, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Johnson, Eleisha, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Jones, Dwayne Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Clifford John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Lammi, Luke Kenneth, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM
Lammi, Luke Kenneth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Mccann, Shannon Louise, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Mcdermott, Adam Jeffery, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Miller, Ivan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Muckert, Simone Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Murray, Dion Scott, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Nai, Jeanon Ivy, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM
O’Brien, Jessica Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Pender, Kane Trevor William, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Pope, Alastaire Bevan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Riley-Wilson, Zachary Elijah, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Rodgers, Blair Clifford Edwin, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM
Rolinson, Brye Marc Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Ross-Freeman, Tiarna Dianna, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM
Row Row, Dawson John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Skinner, Aaron James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Smith, Norman John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Smith, Roxanne Geraldine, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Stewart, Steven Christopher Paul, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Thomasson, Justin, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Trickey, Casey Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Turner, Norton John, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Vincent, Rylan James Ritchie, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Walford, Tamara Elizabeth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Wall, Xander Seaton, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM
Watson, Tristan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
White, Garrett Vivian, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
White, Noel Benjamin, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Wildman, Harley Steven, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM