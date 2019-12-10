Menu
Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
10th Dec 2019 6:52 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 63 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday December 10.

Andersen, Steven Anthony, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Anderson, Mareea Olivia, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Anderson, William Russell Lindsay, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Barnes, Natasha Ruth, Courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Bell, Sharon Joan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Blair, Harrison, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Blair, Harrison, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Bloomfield, Raymond Staford, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Blucher, Reece Douglas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Michael Edward, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Brennan, Clint James, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Brown, Larcome Allan, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM

Brown, Ralph Livingston, Courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Cameron, Malcolm Maurice, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Carlo, Hughie Phillip, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Cassady-Wacando, Zelman Shane Montaro, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Davies, Oren Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Deans, Christopher Warren, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Dundon, Liam Stafford, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Dynevor, Denzel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Elliott, Damien John, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Horton, Christopher Robert, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Johnson, Eleisha, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Jones, Dwayne Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Clifford John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lammi, Luke Kenneth, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Lammi, Luke Kenneth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mccann, Shannon Louise, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mcdermott, Adam Jeffery, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Miller, Ivan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Muckert, Simone Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Scott, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Nai, Jeanon Ivy, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

O’Brien, Jessica Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Pender, Kane Trevor William, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Riley-Wilson, Zachary Elijah, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Rodgers, Blair Clifford Edwin, courtroom 3 at 10:30AM

Rolinson, Brye Marc Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Ross-Freeman, Tiarna Dianna, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM

Row Row, Dawson John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Skinner, Aaron James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Smith, Norman John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Smith, Roxanne Geraldine, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Stewart, Steven Christopher Paul, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Thomasson, Justin, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Trickey, Casey Lee, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Turner, Norton John, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Vincent, Rylan James Ritchie, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Walford, Tamara Elizabeth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Wall, Xander Seaton, courtroom 3 at 10:00AM

Watson, Tristan James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

White, Garrett Vivian, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

White, Noel Benjamin, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Wildman, Harley Steven, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

