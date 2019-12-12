COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 71 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 12

Accoom, Jeffrey Brian, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Accoom, Richard Colin, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Adams, Matthew Ian Oswald, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Adidi, Adikuyum Atu Marley, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Baira, Nathan Ryan Robert Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Bennett, Nathan John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Bird, Warren James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Blair, Harrison, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Bloomfield, Raymond Staford, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Brody James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Brown, Joshua Lionel Edward, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Brown, Kenneth James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Brown, Ralph Livingston, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Burke, Daphne-Jill, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Burns, Clinton John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Campbell, Adam James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Campbell, Blair Edward, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Cash, Christopher Steven, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Dixon, Rhonda Maree, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Dodt, Sean Bradley Lee, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Fisher, Graham Keith, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Freeman, Leon Edward, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Geiger, Nathan John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Gleeson, Reece James, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Godbee, Tracey Lee, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Hall, Amanda Jade, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hansen, Joshua Warren, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Housego, Ian Charles, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hudson, Damon Noel James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Huff, Cameron Troy, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

James, Ashley Raymond, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Jealous, Travis Ian, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Kelly, Hope Rachel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Kennedy, Adam John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

King, Alexander O’Malley, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM

Koewphonnoi, Isarapap, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lawton, Christopher Ronald Alan, courtroom 1 at2:00PM

Leech, Daniel, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Wayne, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Mcmahon, Liam Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mcmahon, Liam Thomas, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Mimi, David Eugene, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Murray, Dion Scott, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Scott, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Murray, Ellis Fred, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Murray, Ellis Fred, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Murray, Michael John Junior, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Newcombe, Georgia Ann, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Oram, Jermaine Leroy, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Orenshaw, Raymond Kenneth, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Potter, Lorraine Ann, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Richards, Luke Jeffrey, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Richardson, John Eric, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Richardson, Paul Bradley, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Row Row, Dawson John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Saunders, Steven Glenn, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Stevens, Keith David, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Tilberoo, Graham James, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Toon, Jacob Leigh, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Walsh, Nicholas Jake, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Walsh, Troy William, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Williams, Graham Colin, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM

Yates, Sarah Jane, courtroom 1 at 2:00PM