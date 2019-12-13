COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 71 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday December 13.
Ashcroft, Robert Christopher, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Baker, Paul William, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Burns, Douglas Donald, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Chapman, Liam Jeffrey, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Cornwell, Patrick Mark, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Crosswell, Leonard Reece, courtroom 3 at 8:30AM
Curry, Anthony James, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Finney, Jayden Nicholas, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Gebadi, Nashua Misa, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Gordon, Luke Phillip, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Hassall, David Matthew, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Larsen, Jamie-Lee, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Mason, Kenna Maree, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Mason, William Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Mcarthur, Zane Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Milner, Dane Rowan, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Payne, Dylan Lachlan, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Readie, Joseph, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Saylor, Abraham Isaac, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Stewart, Sarah Louise, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Tighe, Ross Ian, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Turner, Kelley Marie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM
Wosomo, Joab, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Courtroom 3 at 8:30AM