Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
13th Dec 2019 6:49 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 71 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday December 13.

Ashcroft, Robert Christopher, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Baker, Paul William, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Burns, Douglas Donald, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Cornwell, Patrick Mark, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Crosswell, Leonard Reece, courtroom 3 at 8:30AM

Curry, Anthony James, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Finney, Jayden Nicholas, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Gebadi, Nashua Misa, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Gordon, Luke Phillip, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Harbutt, Nicholas Jason John, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Hassall, David Matthew, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM

Larsen, Jamie-Lee, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Mason, Kenna Maree, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Mason, William Thomas, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Mcarthur, Zane Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Milner, Dane Rowan, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Palmer, Brenton David Leonard, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Payne, Dylan Lachlan, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Readie, Joseph, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Saylor, Abraham Isaac, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Stewart, Sarah Louise, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM

Tighe, Ross Ian, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Turner, Kelley Marie, courtroom 1 at 9:00AM

Wosomo, Joab, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Courtroom 3 at 8:30AM

